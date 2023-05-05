It appears that Hugh Freeze has finally found the “no-brainer” quarterback he’d yet to see in the transfer portal.

Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne announced Friday that he’d continue his college career on the Plains. A rising redshirt senior, Thorne will be entering his fifth season of college football. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In three years in East Lansing, Mich., Thorne logged 6,493 career passing yards, along with throwing 49 touchdown passes to 24 interceptions. He completed 61% of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt.

Thorne was thrust into a starting role as a sophomore in 2021, and recorded the most prolific season of his career. He played in a career-high 13 games that year and logged the most passing yards (3,232), passing touchdowns (27) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) that he’s ever had in a single season.

That season culminated in a top-10 finish for the Spartans, who were ranked No. 9 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the year with a win over No. 12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

Thorne's numbers dipped last season, throwing for 2,679 yards with 19 touchdowns. He also threw more interceptions, with 11, while averaging fewer yards per pass attempt, at 6.9 yards. That coincided with a 5-7 finish.

In departing East Lansing, Thorne's name has peppered his former program's record books. He holds the single-season record for passing touchdowns (27; 2021), as well as top three marks for single-season passing yards per game, single-season passing yards, and single-game touchdown passes.

The addition of Thorne brings an injection of experience into an Auburn quarterback that sorely lacked such things.

Outside of Robby Ashford’s 2022 season, none of the Tigers’ two other scholarship quarterbacks — Ashford and Holden Geriner — had held down a starting quarterback job for a whole season in their college careers. Auburn is set to add one other scholarship quarterback, Hank Brown, this summer, though he's a 2023 freshman signee.

Thorne's entrance to the portal, which occurred April 30, was made official Thursday, when he posted a statement to his personal social media accounts saying farewell to Michigan State.

Freeze has made it known all offseason that Auburn wasn't opposed to exploring its passer options in the transfer portal, assuming the right quarterback came along.

“We are open to any position that’ll help us improve our team, as long as they fit within the culture,” Freeze said April 7, following the A-Day game. “That includes the quarterback room.”

However it looked like that option may not appear. The spring portal window, which opened April 15, went nearly two weeks without a proven starting quarterback from the Power Five level entering.

“Truthfully, I haven’t seen one (portal quarterback) yet that I thought was just, ‘Bam, that’s the no-brainer and he’s ahead of the ones we have,’” Freeze said April 27 at an AMBUSH event in Huntsville. “ ... At the same time, I don’t want to ever be perceived as someone that didn’t say exactly what I was thinking. There could be one that goes in tomorrow, or the next day, that I’m like, ‘All right, this one makes sense.’ That’s about as clear as I could put it, I think.”

Like clockwork, there were suddenly multiple options for Freeze and Auburn. Former Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson entered the portal the next day, and Thorne entered two days later.

The day Thorne entered the portal, Thompson actually arrived in Auburn for a visit, as confirmed by posts on his personal social media accounts.

Instead, the Tigers land on the other option out of the Big Ten, and with the 2023 season six months out, things appear much different for Auburn at one of its most uncertain positions.