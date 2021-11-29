Mike Bobo out as Auburn offensive coordinator after one season

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is making a change on the offensive side of the ball.

A source close the program confirmed Monday night that Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will not return in 2022. Bobo’s ouster comes after the Tigers averaged 29.6 points per game but faltered in the second half of games late in a six-win 2021 regular season.

The move was first reported Monday night by On3 and 247Sports.

Bobo originally signed a three-year deal worth $1.3 million when he first joined the staff under Harsin. He will be owed the remaining $2.6 million per his contract.

Bobo was the only assistant to ink a deal longer than two years.

A longtime SEC assistant with stops at Georgia and South Carolina, Bobo served as play-caller and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers in Harsin’s debut season. With Bobo’s guidance, Auburn’s offense finished 10th in the SEC in total yards per game (405), ninth in the SEC in rushing (164), and seventh in passing (241).

Harsin spoke about his relationship with Bobo during the preseason and cited their relationship as Mountain West coaches – Harsin at Boise State and Bobo at Colorado State – as influential in Harsin’s initial decision to hire Bobo.