Mike Bobo out as Auburn offensive coordinator after one season

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is making a change on the offensive side of the ball.
A source close the program confirmed Monday night that Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will not return in 2022. Bobo’s ouster comes after the Tigers averaged 29.6 points per game but faltered in the second half of games late in a six-win 2021 regular season.
The move was first reported Monday night by On3 and 247Sports.
Bobo originally signed a three-year deal worth $1.3 million when he first joined the staff under Harsin. He will be owed the remaining $2.6 million per his contract.
Bobo was the only assistant to ink a deal longer than two years.
A longtime SEC assistant with stops at Georgia and South Carolina, Bobo served as play-caller and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers in Harsin’s debut season. With Bobo’s guidance, Auburn’s offense finished 10th in the SEC in total yards per game (405), ninth in the SEC in rushing (164), and seventh in passing (241).
Harsin spoke about his relationship with Bobo during the preseason and cited their relationship as Mountain West coaches – Harsin at Boise State and Bobo at Colorado State – as influential in Harsin’s initial decision to hire Bobo.
“He and I have known each other, go back to 2011, that was our personal relationship. Prior to that, I always admired what he had done at Georgia and the things he had done with his quarterbacks and how he had developed those players,” Harsin said on Feb. 3. “I think the philosophies that he and I both have at the quarterback position as far as the offensive philosophies, those mesh. And then what we’re trying to do now to blend those ideas and bring this offense to Auburn that we want to create.”
Auburn’s offense had its share of issues down the stretch in 2021, specifically in the second half. The Tigers only scored 15 points in the third and fourth quarters of their final five games, a stretch that saw Auburn given up double-digit leads in the final three games.
Bobo’s departure will likely have an impact on Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class, especially with two of the team’s commits.
Four-star quarterback Holden Geriner, who stands as Auburn’s second-highest rated recruit in the 2022 class, was primarily recruited by Bobo. Bobo’s son, three-star offensive lineman Drew Bobo, committed to the Tigers on Oct. 10.
Bobo's departure means Auburn will have a new offensive coordinator for the fourth straight season.
Bobo becomes the second Auburn assistant hired by Harsin that will not return for 2022. Wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams was relieved of his duties after four games this fall and replaced by analyst Eric Kiesau.