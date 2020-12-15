‘Minds at work’: Search continues at Auburn as football enters Signing Day without a coach

Auburn football legends from three different decades all crammed into a booth at a restaurant.

There is much to discuss.

The winds of change have blown across the Plains, and Auburn athletics is barreling toward a decision that will shape its football future. The university on Tuesday sent an alert out from campus officially naming the eight members of an advisory group tasked with steering the search for a new head coach. Across the way in the athletics complex, interim coach Kevin Steele is working to salvage this December’s signing class, set to speak to the media at 1 p.m. today for the first time since Gus Malzahn’s departure.

Elsewhere, this meeting in a back booth seemed a little less official.

Ronnie Brown and Jason Campbell, from Auburn’s legendary 2004 team, got back together and met with fellow Tigers greats turned NFL pros — Takeo Spikes (1997), Wayne Gandy (1993) and Steve Wallace (1985).

Brown shared a picture of them sitting together Tuesday on Twitter, with empty glasses on the table in front of them. They’re not on Auburn’s official advisory group. That’s a committee made up of Bo Jackson and some school higher-ups suited more for button-ups than the hoodie Spikes was rocking.