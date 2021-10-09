Missed scoring chances prove costly for No. 18 Auburn in rivalry loss to No. 2 Georgia

This Georgia drive also ended in the end zone, as Bennett fired to the left corner to Adonai Mitchell, who had a step on Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary and made the catch for the 3-yard touchdown reception.

Mitchell’s catch left Auburn in a 17-3 hole with 9:10 to go until halftime.

The Tigers were very much still in contention after Bennett’s touchdown pass. The only problem was they were unable to finish even the most promising drives.

Auburn had three consecutive three-and-outs after the Georgia score then rendered a strong response. The Tigers put together a 13-play, 71-drive that featured three first downs before Auburn faced a tough call on fourth-and-goal from the Georgia 3-yard line.

Auburn gambled and tried to find the end zone on the play, but Georgia safety Latavious Brini broke up the pass to end the threat.

The stalled-out drive just before the half was another painful example of a first half in which the Tigers had their chances and failed to cash in.

Auburn opened the game with a commanding 17-play, 68-yard drive that reached the Georgia 9-yard line, but after a near-Bo Nix fumble the Tigers settled for an Anders Carlson’s 24-yard field goal.