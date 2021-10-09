Missed scoring chances prove costly for No. 18 Auburn in rivalry loss to No. 2 Georgia

Seeking a big upset over rival Georgia on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers had their chances to strike against the battle-tested Bulldogs’ defense.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, their missed opportunities ended any hopes of getting the upper hand.
No. 18 Auburn’s mistakes weighed heavily on Saturday, as several stalled-out drives and a goal-line turnover on downs opened the door for No. 2 Georgia to pull away in a 34-10 victory.
The defeat stands as Auburn’s fifth straight in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Two teams traded field goals in the game’s first quarter before Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC) found the end zone first.
Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC) held back the Bulldogs for most of the first half until they pieced together a seven-play, 70-yard drive highlighted by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s 33-yard throw to Brock Bowers. Georgia running back Zamir White ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown carry with 14:39 to go in the second quarter.
The Tigers answered the White touchdown run with a three-and-out, and again Georgia took advantage.
The Bulldogs had another quick drive highlighted by a pair of deep throws, one from Bennett to tight end Darnell Washington for a 25-yard gain and then one to wide receiver Ladd McConkey for 45.
This Georgia drive also ended in the end zone, as Bennett fired to the left corner to Adonai Mitchell, who had a step on Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary and made the catch for the 3-yard touchdown reception.
Mitchell’s catch left Auburn in a 17-3 hole with 9:10 to go until halftime.
The Tigers were very much still in contention after Bennett’s touchdown pass. The only problem was they were unable to finish even the most promising drives.
Auburn had three consecutive three-and-outs after the Georgia score then rendered a strong response. The Tigers put together a 13-play, 71-drive that featured three first downs before Auburn faced a tough call on fourth-and-goal from the Georgia 3-yard line.
Auburn gambled and tried to find the end zone on the play, but Georgia safety Latavious Brini broke up the pass to end the threat.
The stalled-out drive just before the half was another painful example of a first half in which the Tigers had their chances and failed to cash in.
Auburn opened the game with a commanding 17-play, 68-yard drive that reached the Georgia 9-yard line, but after a near-Bo Nix fumble the Tigers settled for an Anders Carlson’s 24-yard field goal.
Nix ended the loss 21-of-38 passing for 217 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Outside that drive, Auburn only had one other drive in the first half that lasted for more that five plays — the final one, when Nix’s pass fell incomplete to give the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Georgia put Auburn on the ropes midway through the third quarter.
One play after another turnover on downs by the Tigers, Bennett fired deep downfield to wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who worked his way behind the Auburn defense. McConkey made the catch and avoided a tackle on his way to a 60-yard touchdown.
Auburn responded with a six-play, 78-yard drive capped off by running back Tank Bigsby’s 6-yard touchdown, but what little momentum the Tigers had didn’t last.
Georgia marched right down the field and tacked on a Jack Podlesny field goal, and after another Auburn three-and-out White added an exclamation point to his day by bullying his way in for a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 7:11 to go.
Auburn returns to action Saturday when the Tigers play at Arkansas.