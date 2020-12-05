Missing the mark: Auburn defense can’t stop No. 5 Texas A&M in home loss

Wydermyer snagged the ball then absorbed a hit from Auburn safety Smoke Monday as he scored on the 20-yard touchdown pass, his second touchdown reception of the afternoon. Small’s extra point pushed the Aggies ahead 21-20 with 13:31 to go in the game.

Mond finished the game 18-of-23 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns to go with 10 carries for 60 yards and a rushing score. Wydermyer, meanwhile, had eight receptions for 89 yards and both touchdown receptions.

The Tigers had plenty of time to respond, but their hot-and-cold offense went dormant at the wrong time. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the offense followed the Aggies’ touchdown pass with a quick three-and-out, which gave Texas A&M the ball back on its 23-yard line with a little under 12 minutes to go in the game.

The Aggies responded by racing downfield once again. Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller took off for 11 yards, Mond hit Wydermyer for 13 and then Mond took off for 13 as well. After a short loss on a run, Mond fired downfield to running back Ainias Smith, who reeled in the catch for a 38-yard gain.

On the next play, Smith found the end zone to leave the Tigers trailing 28-20 with 8:12 to go.

After another critical three-and-out by the Tigers, the Aggies put the game away.