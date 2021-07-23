Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz says former boss Bryan Harsin ‘always has a plan’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From there, Drinkwitz was NC State’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for three seasons before taking his first head coaching job in 2019. He led Appalachian State to a 12-1 record then left for Missouri, where he went 5-5 last fall.

While Drinkwitz spoke highly of Harsin, he also made sure not to set the bar for his former boss.

“I'm not up here to put undue expectations on anybody else; I think the Auburn fan base does that well enough by themselves,” Drinkwitz said. “I've got a job to do right here, and that's to coach and represent the University of Missouri. All the best to Bryan and his family.”

One of the odd twists as far as Drinkwitz is concerned is that Harsin replaced another one of the Missouri head coach’s former bosses.

Drinkwitz coached with Gus Malzahn at Springdale High School in Arkansas before later serving as a quality control coach alongside Malzahn, then an offensive coordinator at Auburn, in 2010-11. Drinkwitz followed Malzahn to Arkansas State in 2012 — with Drinkwitz serving as running backs coach — and helped the Red Wolves go 9-3 before Malzahn returned to Auburn as head coach.

Drinkwitz was also asked about Malzahn’s firing at Auburn as well as any advice Malzahn gave him for his first visit to media days.

“I don't think anything in this business catches you by surprise much anymore, so I don't necessarily know that I was caught by surprise [by Malzahn’s firing]. Disappointed for a mentor and a friend,” Drinkwitz said. “His advice to me was to make sure I was really respectful to [Arkansas Democrat-Gazette writer Bob Holt] and that he says hi. And then after that don't pontificate, and then the last thing he said was don't pick a fight with Kirk Herbstreit. So go from there.”