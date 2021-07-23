Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz says former boss Bryan Harsin ‘always has a plan’

BIRMINGHAM — Even though Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was seen as an out-of-the-box hire coming in from Boise State, one SEC head coach knows him quite well.
Second-year Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has direct ties to Bryan Harsin, as Drinkwitz served as an assistant coach for Harsin for three years. Drinkwitz coached with Harsin at two different schools starting with Arkansas State in 2013 before following Harsin to Boise State in 2014 and staying on staff there for two seasons.
When asked at SEC Media Days on Thursday about the time spent with Harsin, Drinkwitz made it apparent he still holds his former boss in high regard.
“I owe a tremendous amount of respect and debt to coach Harsin and the opportunities that he gave me, and really a lot of the things that we do as a program are a direct result of the things I learned from him and the way he implemented them at Arkansas State and Boise State,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got a tremendous plan. The thing about coach Harsin is he always has a plan for everything he does, and you're going to see that unfold at Auburn.”
Drinkwitz was already on staff at Arkansas State when Harsin was hired after the 2012 season, and Drinkwitz stayed on board as Harsin’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. The two left for Boise State after the 2013 season, and Drinkwitz spent one season as tight ends coach before serving as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2015.
From there, Drinkwitz was NC State’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for three seasons before taking his first head coaching job in 2019. He led Appalachian State to a 12-1 record then left for Missouri, where he went 5-5 last fall.
While Drinkwitz spoke highly of Harsin, he also made sure not to set the bar for his former boss.
“I'm not up here to put undue expectations on anybody else; I think the Auburn fan base does that well enough by themselves,” Drinkwitz said. “I've got a job to do right here, and that's to coach and represent the University of Missouri. All the best to Bryan and his family.”
One of the odd twists as far as Drinkwitz is concerned is that Harsin replaced another one of the Missouri head coach’s former bosses.
Drinkwitz coached with Gus Malzahn at Springdale High School in Arkansas before later serving as a quality control coach alongside Malzahn, then an offensive coordinator at Auburn, in 2010-11. Drinkwitz followed Malzahn to Arkansas State in 2012 — with Drinkwitz serving as running backs coach — and helped the Red Wolves go 9-3 before Malzahn returned to Auburn as head coach.
Drinkwitz was also asked about Malzahn’s firing at Auburn as well as any advice Malzahn gave him for his first visit to media days.
“I don't think anything in this business catches you by surprise much anymore, so I don't necessarily know that I was caught by surprise [by Malzahn’s firing]. Disappointed for a mentor and a friend,” Drinkwitz said. “His advice to me was to make sure I was really respectful to [Arkansas Democrat-Gazette writer Bob Holt] and that he says hi. And then after that don't pontificate, and then the last thing he said was don't pick a fight with Kirk Herbstreit. So go from there.”