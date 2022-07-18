Missouri’s visit to Auburn will be reunion on multiple levels for Drinkwitz

ATLANTA — Missouri’s trip to Auburn this season won’t be a time of reflection for Eliah Drinkwitz, he said Monday, but it’ll be a culmination of his past.

Drinkwitz, who is entering his third year as head coach at Missouri, will be returning to both the place where he started his college football coaching career and going up against a head coach he used to work for in Bryan Harsin.

“Had such a great experience at Auburn,” Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. “Once you’re a part of Auburn, you’re always a part of Auburn.”

The Missouri coach got his start in college football in 2010 when Gus Malzahn, then Auburn’s offensive coordinator, brought him on as a quality control assistant — a job that paid $15,000 a year with no benefits.

“I think about that place, the sacrifice, really the risk, that my wife [Lindsey Drinkwitz] and I took to jump into college football,” he said. “I think I’ll think mostly about her and the courage that she gave me in order to take that challenge. She worked a job and took care of our daughter while I was making very little money with no insurance.”

At the time, Drinkwitz was a history teacher and assistant football coach at Springdale High School in Springdale, Ark., and he took a steep pay cut with the move, but he planted his coaching roots in the process.

On Drinkwitz’s Missouri staff are several people he met in Auburn, including special teams coach Erik Link, running backs coach Curtis Luper, executive director of athletic performance Ryan Russell and chief recruiting officer Brett Whiteside.

Drinkwitz spent two seasons on the Plains, including the 2010 National Championship season, before leaving with Malzahn, who took the head coach position at Arkansas State in 2012. A year later, Malzahn would return to Auburn as its head coach, but Drinkwitz would stay in Jonesboro as offensive coordinator on the staff of Harsin, who was a first-year head coach.

That HC-OC duo maintained for the next three seasons, as Drinkwitz followed Harsin to Boise State before leaving for the same role at North Carolina State in 2016.

“I know his team’s going to be tough, they’re going to be well prepared,” Drinkwitz said of Harsin. “They’re going to be physical. He’s going to do a great job as the play caller with a variety of schemes.”

At least year’s SEC Media Days, Drinkwitz also spoke on Harsin, saying: “I owe a tremendous amount of respect and debt to Coach Harsin and the opportunities that he gave me, and really a lot of the things that we do as a program are a direct result of the things I learned from him and the way he implemented them at Arkansas State and Boise State. He’s got a tremendous plan. The thing about Coach Harsin is he always has a plan for everything he does, and you’re going to see that unfold at Auburn.”

Technically, Auburn’s Sept. 24 matchup with Missouri will be the second time Drinkwitz has returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium as a coach, but the first as a head coach. He came to Auburn with Arkansas State in 2013, suffering a 38-9 loss.

The game will be the first-ever matchup between Harsin and Drinkwitz in any capacity since the latter left his Boise State staff in 2016.