Mistakes doom Auburn in road loss to South Carolina

Knowing it would be the last play of the game, Nix desperately searched for a receiver downfield before deciding there was no viable option in sight. With nothing to lose, he raced to the left but was tracked down by South Carolina’s Ernest Jones, who delivered the tackle two yards short of the first-down marker with the clock showing all zeroes.

Nix ended the game 24-of-47 passing for 272 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also had 15 carries for 69 yards.

“I think the big thing is our guys fought. We got the ball back, we used our timeouts, the defense got the ball back. I think we drove the field and gave the chance to try to score at the end,” Malzahn said. “Our guys didn’t give up, so we’re taking that as a big-time positive and, you know, just one play away from having a chance to go for two and tie the game. I was proud of the way our guys fought.”

In the early minutes of action, everything seemed to be going according to plan for the Tigers.