The 2023 MLB Draft wrapped up Tuesday, closing its 20-round and 600-plus-pick format with just three Auburn players taken.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Isbell was the only Tiger taken on Day Three, joining Cole Foster and Bryson Ware as the only members of this spring's roster to garner a selection.

Isbell was selected 439th overall in the 15th round by the Kansas City Royals organization. While he was a senior last season, Isbell does still have a year of eligibility remaining, though he'll presumably sign with Kansas City.

The selection came after the Springville native turned into a dependable bullpen piece for the program despite a rough start to the year. He finished the season with a 5.94 ERA, but allowed just five earned runs in his final seven appearances.

Beyond Isbell, Foster and Ware, the only other players with Auburn ties to hear their names called after Day One were Sam Mongelli and Bjorn Johnson. They joined middle infielders Colt Emerson and Kevin McGonigle, a pair of Auburn commits who were selected in Sunday's first round.

Mongelli announced last month he was transferring to Auburn after an All-American season at Sacred Heart, but saw his name come off the board in the 10th round. At 310th overall, the slot value of where Mongelli was selected is projected at $164,600. Johnson, another 2023 high school commit, was selected by the Brewers in the 12th round.

What's arguably most significant for Auburn is who didn't hear their names called. While it could lose as many as half of its top-200 high school recruits, top-100 pitcher Griffin Graves and Cameron Tilly — another Auburn commit who was considered the No. 208 draft prospect by MLB.com — weren't selected. But that doesn't include a bevy of current Tigers.

Joseph González, the program's ace starter on its run to the 2022 Men's College World Series, didn't see his name taken off the board, leaving the door open for a return after missing almost all of 2023.

Some other names that weren't selected and still have remaining eligibility include pitchers Konner Copeland and Christian Herberholz, as well as catcher Nate LaRue and outfielder Bobby Peirce, among others.