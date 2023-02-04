The essence of Wendell Green Jr., from Mike Allen’s perspective, started with a struggle — although that can be hard to picture when charting Green’s Auburn career.

Now in his second season on the Plains, Green was a model of consistency coming off the bench last year, logging splits that — whether home or away, or a win or loss — looked nearly identical. He’s gone from key reserve to starter this year, and, as No. 25 Auburn gets set to face No. 2 Tennessee at 1 p.m. Saturday in Knoxville, he’s been crucial to the Tigers’ success.

Consistency has been vital in that, but the results weren’t always so consistent.

Before he was the Tigers’ feature guard and leading scorer, he was someone Allen — an Eastern Kentucky assistant men’s basketball coach — had a direct hand in developing and recruiting, and Allen now remembers Green’s beginning.

“Wendell, as you look at his stats,” Green said, “he had a rough shooting start to the beginning of the season. But mind you, when he came into the game, you could feel the difference, because he’s a complete winner.”

Then a freshman for Eastern Kentucky, Green tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2020-21 season. His return to practice was a day prior to the Colonels’ season-opener against North Florida. He logged 28 minutes against the Ospreys, but he shot 4-of-12 with 12 points.

It began a career-opening slump. Double-digit scoring lines were peppered throughout, but in his first 10 games, he only shot better than 40% four times. It wasn’t until the New Year that he had a breakout performance, logging 30 points on 9-of-18 shooting, to help beat Austin Peay.

“Through that process of recovering, he never lost the identity of who he was,” Allen said. “By all means, he was missing (shots). He was still trying to get his body back, but his confidence stayed, that air stayed, that competitiveness stayed, and that’s where the turning point came.

“Once his body caught up, that’s where it came, to where everything else started flourishing.”

Green’s time in Eastern Kentucky was crucial. He told the Opelika-Auburn News this week that it was instrumental in carrying his confidence to college. In discussing it with him and his coaches, the mindsets instilled there and throughout his career show up in how he has performed as a Tiger.

“I don’t think I could have played at Auburn my freshman year, being who I was my freshman year at Eastern Kentucky,” Green said. “So I think that (season) just transferred my confidence to the collegiate level, because they let me play. They saw what I could do in high school. I came in, they let me start from day one.”

Both Allen and EKU head coach AW Hamilton remembered what Green did in high school vividly. He was tough and fiery, Allen said, and both he and Hamilton saw a distinct chip on Green’s shoulder.

“I loved him from the moment I saw him,” Hamilton said. “He was a high-major player when we got him.”

At La Lumiere School in LaPorte County, Indiana, Green facilitated for one of the best teams in high school basketball. He played alongside high-major standouts and first-round NBA Draft picks in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey. He went toe-to-toe with them, too, whether it was Cole Anthony or Josh Green.

“There was a sense that he played big for the biggest moments, that he wanted the biggest shots, he wanted the ball in his hands when his team needed at the most,” La Lumiere assistant Brian Tonino said. “The passes, the lobs, the stuff that he does at Auburn — where it’s like, ‘there’s no way he’s gonna escape out of this situation’ and then, all of a sudden, it’s a dunk — he had that kind of flare back playing in high school.”

But high-major programs weren’t beating down his door. Tonino, Allen and Hamilton all wonder why the case wasn’t different, and so does Green. The guard goes back to his size, at 5-foot-11, or not playing on big-shoe AAU circuits growing up. In Green’s eyes, the lack of interest went hand-in-hand with a lifelong narrative.

“I think that’s probably been the story of my life, just being overlooked,” Green said. “Probably because of my size, but, you know, I just find a way to still get the job done.”

So, Green went where he was wanted and, again, got the job done.

After busting his early season slump, Green ended his lone season in Richmond, Kentucky, averaging 15.8 points, and he averaged 18.7 points from the Austin Peay win to the season’s end. The All-Ohio Valley first-teamer finished second behind current teammate Johni Broome in conference Freshman of the Year voting.

Green hasn’t had many slumps to bust since Eastern Kentucky. He has only logged five back-to-back scoring performances of fewer than 10 points in 85 career games. Four of those have come at Auburn, but none this season.

With five single-digit scoring nights this year, Green has yet to score less than 10 points in the following contest. That includes going from a nine-point outing against West Virginia to dropping 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting against Georgia on Wednesday.

After games like West Virginia, Green said it’s easy to look back to his start.

“If I have bad games now, I can always relate it back to that (slump) and be like, ‘It’s just gonna work out.’” Green said. “Because I work out so much, I work on my game so much. So I don’t think me shooting bad is like, ‘Oh, I’m not working out, or I’m being lazy.’ It’s just like, ‘It’s just not going in right now.’ It’s just keeping my mind steady.”