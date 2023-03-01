No one has it tougher than the Auburn Tigers. Literally.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Auburn men’s basketball has the No. 1 remaining strength of schedule, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

A road trip to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama, which tips off at 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday, starts the Tigers’ two-game slate, which is finished off by a regular-season finale against No. 12 Tennessee at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday.

“We’ve got two monster opponents in front of us,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday. “Alabama, just beating people by 26 at home on average is an astounding figure. They’re one of a handful of undefeated teams at home. They play great at home, they shoot it great at home. They just play with great energy, and obviously the game will be an opportunity for them to win the outright championship in the SEC.”

Auburn’s rematch with the Crimson Tide comes in the wake of a 32-point loss at Kentucky on Saturday, but it also follows what was an eight-point loss to then-No. 1 Alabama at home on Feb. 11. That 77-69 defeat saw the Tigers lead by as many as eight points and lead for 24:56.

The loss was also one of eight times this year that Auburn forward Brandon Miller has been held below 15 points. He scored 13 in 37 minutes. The fewest he’s scored since was 15 points in a loss at Tennessee the following game.

“I thought that Al and Jaylin, Chris, you know, Lior, those guys had him most of the time,” Pearl said. “I thought they did a good job. You’ve got to stay pressed on upon him, because if he’s got space, time and space, he can, you know — he’s such a great shooter. And so I thought those guys did a really good job with that. We’ll definitely try to duplicate what we did the first time. He’s playing great right now.”

In his past three games, Miller is averaging 28.7 points on 58% shooting.

Ahead of the task of Miller, Pearl said his team is well-aware of not only the challenges ahead with him, Alabama and a difficult season finale, but the fact that one win this week means Auburn is effectively guaranteed an NCAA Tournament bid.

“As I look at it, winning one of these next two games puts us in position where we’d be a lock to make the tournament,” Pearl said. “I’ve been in situations in other years where there’s nothing left on the schedule to really get you over the hump, that really can get you in. And then you have to hope that somebody else loses.

“Well, we don’t have that situation. We are still in control of our own destiny.”