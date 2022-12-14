Montgomery to bring ‘exciting, up-tempo’ offense back to Auburn

Philip Montgomery will serve as the offensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn football staff, the program announced Wednesday.

“Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said in a release. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”

The hire was reported earlier in the week, with On3’s Justin Hokanson first reporting. Montgomery had also updated his social media prior to the official announcement, specifically his personal Twitter account, to announce his new role.

“I have been fortunate to work with several great offensive coaches in my career and can’t wait to work with another in Coach Freeze,” Montgomery said in a release. “We want to bring an exciting, up-tempo offense back to Auburn. This is a tremendous football school with a history of some of the greatest talents to play the game. Our goal is to add to that tradition and help restore Auburn football to a championship caliber level.”

Montgomery has spent the past 28 years coaching football at both the high school and college level, and he comes to the Plains after being fired as the head coach at Tulsa in November. He had spent the eight seasons at the helm of the Golden Hurricane, guiding it to four bowl games and one American Conference title with a 43-53 record. Roberts arrives in similar fashion, having been fired from his role as defensive coordinator at Baylor earlier this month. He spent three seasons in Waco, assisting a former assistant of his own in Dave Aranda.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Montgomery carved out a notable career as an offensive coordinator, peaking at Baylor in the early 2010s. From 2008-2014, Montgomery coordinated the Bears’ offensive in some capacity while overseeing quarterbacks. After getting promoted from co-coordinator to outright in 2012, he coached All-American quarterbacks in Heisman Trophy-winner Robert Griffin III, Nick Florence and Bryce Petty.

In his second-to-last season in Waco, Montgomery was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation. During his three years as Baylor’s outright OC, the Bears were No. 3 in the FBS in pass yards (13,852) and No. 5 in pass touchdowns (107). They also led the FBS in total yards (23,042) and were second in yards per play (7).

Montgomery arrived in Waco following five seasons at Houston, during which he coached multiple other notable quarterbacks, namely Kevin Kolb and Case Keenum. Montgomery served as offensive coordinator in his final season, 2007, and the Cougars ranked No. 4 nationally in total offense (513.1), No. 10 in rushing offense (239.9), No. 17 in scoring offense (36.3) and No. 27 in passing offense (273.2) that year.

Prior to Waco, Montgomery began his coaching career at the high school level. After spending one season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Tarleton State, he was an assistant coach at Celeste, Stephenville and Denton high schools for seven years.