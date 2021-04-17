Mooney’s second-half hat trick leads Auburn soccer past Virginia Tech

“I appreciate the opportunity to play a really quality team in Virginia Tech at a neutral site like this,” Hoppa said.

Auburn (10-5-3) surrendered its first goal in a span of more than 400 minutes as Virginia Tech (8-9-0) found the back of the net by way of the crossbar in the 28th minute.

The Tigers responded with the equalizer less than 10 minutes later. Anna Haddock served up the corner kick, and Maddie Simpson rose above the defense to head it into the back of the net. The goal was Simpson’s second of the season, and the assist was Haddock’s SEC leading 10th.

Goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska had another great game with seven saves, the most notable of which came from a Virginia Tech free kick in the 65th minute while the game was still tied, 1-1. This save stopped the Virginia Tech attack for the moment, and only six minutes later Auburn took the lead and never to look back.

The pace picked up in the final 25 minutes of the contest as the two teams battled to break the tie. Moments after Virginia Tech saved a pair of shots in a two-minute span, the Tigers took the lead on Mallory Mooney’s goal in the 71st minute. Sydney Richards beat a pair of defenders and played it back to Mooney, who made a great run and put the one-timer into the back of the net. The goal was Mooney’s third of the season.