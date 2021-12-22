‘More important now than ever’: Auburn’s new AUTLIVE shirts now on sale

Auburn basketball’s fight against cancer is back for another season with AUTLIVE shirts back on sale at Wednesday’s game.
Auburn takes on Murray State at 5 p.m. Wednesday and this year’s AUTLIVE shirt will be on sale at the game.
“We really worked hard to try and get those shirts before Christmas so that could potentially be a stocking stuffer,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.
The shirts are $25 and proceeds go to families across Alabama affected by cancer.
“The idea is really, really simple. Every time you guys put something out about AUTLIVE,” Pearl said to the media on Tuesday, “it’s just a reminder to get checked — to get their prostate screenings, to get their mammograms, to get their blood work, to see what’s going — and to pay attention to it, because if you detect cancer early, you’re going to die of something else and you will outlive cancer.”
Pearl says he thinks the effort is now more important than ever.
“We’ve got so many people right now that aren’t always doing their health checks, because they’re concerned about going to the hospital, concerned about going to the doctor because of COVID and other issues, that sometimes they don’t pay attention to other things regarding their health,” Pearl said. “So it’s more important now than ever to get that word out.”
Auburn’s annual AUTLIVE game is set for Feb. 12, 2022, with Texas A&M, but the shirts are on sale now online and they’ll be on sale at Wednesday’s game.
The shirts can be purchased at brucepearlfamilyfoundation.com. Direct donations can also be made on the foundation’s site.
AUTLIVE is in its seventh season at Auburn promoting screenings and raising money for patients and their hospitals. Pearl and his staff at Tennessee first started the program as OUTLIVE at Tennessee in 2009 in recognition of former Vol player Chris Lofton, who beat cancer through early diagnosis and local treatment.
The money raised by AUTLIVE goes to 12 state organizations including the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.
“Every dollar that we raise from the sale of these shirts, or from contributions, goes directly to a patient and a family in Alabama who is in the middle of their battle with cancer but they’re in a financial challenge,” Pearl said. “You know, you’ve got to keep working. You’ve got to keep paying the bills while you’re doing chemo and radiation and fighting this disease. Those things don’t go away. Life goes on. For some, for many, they can’t afford to miss that work so they’ll skip a chemo and skip a radiation and things like that.