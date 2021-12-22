‘More important now than ever’: Auburn’s new AUTLIVE shirts now on sale

Auburn basketball’s fight against cancer is back for another season with AUTLIVE shirts back on sale at Wednesday’s game.

Auburn takes on Murray State at 5 p.m. Wednesday and this year’s AUTLIVE shirt will be on sale at the game.

“We really worked hard to try and get those shirts before Christmas so that could potentially be a stocking stuffer,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.

The shirts are $25 and proceeds go to families across Alabama affected by cancer.

“The idea is really, really simple. Every time you guys put something out about AUTLIVE,” Pearl said to the media on Tuesday, “it’s just a reminder to get checked — to get their prostate screenings, to get their mammograms, to get their blood work, to see what’s going — and to pay attention to it, because if you detect cancer early, you’re going to die of something else and you will outlive cancer.”

Pearl says he thinks the effort is now more important than ever.

