It’ll be a two-pronged approach to starting pitching for Auburn early this season.

As No. 17 Auburn geared up for its season-opener, in which it’ll play host to Indiana at 4 p.m. CDT Friday, it announced the weekend’s starters Thursday. Chase Allsup, Joseph Gonzalez and freshman Drew Nelson will take the mound to start the series.

But Auburn head coach Butch Thompson made clear that, throughout the weekend and much of the season’s start, there will be a lot of players taking the mound.

“Nobody in college baseball is ready for somebody to go seven innings,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “We see this as two guys trying to get you six or seven.”

It’s a move that’s centered on development, and it’s not unconventional for Thompson’s teams. Just last year, it took seven games, a 5-4 loss to Yale, before an Auburn starter pitched six innings — and seven Tigers still took the mound.

That development piece will be especially key for an Auburn staff as young as this year’s. The group lost loads of experience, most notably with starters Trace Bright and Mason Barnett and relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter, all of whom departed for professional careers. Their production — a combined 249 ⅓ innings pitched — will be replaced by a 18-man rotation that includes 11 underclassmen and and six freshmen.

There’s “a lot of possibilities, a lot of arms, (and) a lot of new pieces,” Auburn pitching coach Daron Schoenrock said last week, and the first pitchers that came to mind were a trio of freshmen that are “ready to give us some service” in Hayden Murphy, Zach Crotchfelt and Nelson.

Schoenrock said all three function differently, with Sunday’s starter bringing a lot of gamesmanship — “a lot of game moxie.” Crotchfelt, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, throws a low-to-mid 90 mph fastball, according to Schoenrock. The coach called Murphy a “mover,” meaning he demonstrates a lot of break on his pitches.

“We’re going to kind of shove those guys into that circle a little bit and see what they can do,” Schoenrock said.

Still, the best newcomer as far pitchers go, Thompson said, has been junior college transfer Tanner Bauman.

“And he didn’t get one of them (starting nod), either,” Thompson said of Bauman. “I’m using him as — When do (I) drop him in a game: Is it Friday or Saturday? — as what’s the best opportunity for maybe our best guy to throw? And that’s not one (as) of the three starters.”

Auburn’s rotation against Indiana will also look different from last year’s in that Gonzalez isn’t closing out the weekend, instead taking the middle start. It comes after facing hitters for the first time Sunday in spring practices.

Whether it’s with Gonzalez or the two underclassmen starting around him, Thompson and Auburn are committed to a piggyback method for the time being.

“We’ve really tried to tell some of these older guys that we want to see some of these younger guys, and see: Are they ready to pitch good baseball now?” Thompson said. “And when you see a young one like Nelson, you’ve got to know that there’s an experienced guy right around him. So, (Chase) Isbell’s got his back or (Tommy) Sheehan’s got his back.”

Opportunities for young arms and veteran help will be significant against this Hoosier team. Picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten by BaseballAmerica, It’s a lineup that’s big on experience. Its top seven hitters returned from last season, including a duo that mashed a combined 37 home runs in Carter Mathison and Matthew Ellis.

“We won’t sneak by with anything,” Thompson said. “If we do good, that’s gonna be against a good lineup in Division I baseball. So there’s no faking it. ... It’s gonna feel like an SEC weekend for our ball club and so many people are gonna get first experiences.”