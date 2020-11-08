'More to show out': Auburn quarterback Bo Nix shows resilience in return to form

In the aftermath of Auburn’s blowout victory over LSU, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn wanted to give credit where he felt it was justly due.

Malzahn began his postgame press conference following the Tigers’ 48-11 throttling of their SEC West rival in a measured tone discussing the various parts of Auburn’s game that led to the win, but when he got to quarterback Bo Nix his tone changed. Malzahn had heard the criticisms his sophomore quarterback had taken since his struggles at South Carolina, and after Nix truly shined against LSU his head coach didn’t want anyone listening to forget what he had done against the defending national champs.

“You look at our quarterback, he was 18-for-24 with no interceptions, three touchdowns and 300 yards, and he rushed the ball 11 times for 81 yards and a touchdown,” Malzahn said before really driving his point across. “He’s a real quarterback. Just want to make sure everyone understands that.”

Malzahn’s confidence in Nix never wavered publicly even after the sophomore’s three-interception game against South Carolina, and in the time since the quarterback’s response has been hard to ignore. The crescendo came against LSU, when Nix picked apart an admittedly struggling defense for 300 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.