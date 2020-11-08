'More to show out': Auburn quarterback Bo Nix shows resilience in return to form

In the aftermath of Auburn’s blowout victory over LSU, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn wanted to give credit where he felt it was justly due.
Malzahn began his postgame press conference following the Tigers’ 48-11 throttling of their SEC West rival in a measured tone discussing the various parts of Auburn’s game that led to the win, but when he got to quarterback Bo Nix his tone changed. Malzahn had heard the criticisms his sophomore quarterback had taken since his struggles at South Carolina, and after Nix truly shined against LSU his head coach didn’t want anyone listening to forget what he had done against the defending national champs.
“You look at our quarterback, he was 18-for-24 with no interceptions, three touchdowns and 300 yards, and he rushed the ball 11 times for 81 yards and a touchdown,” Malzahn said before really driving his point across. “He’s a real quarterback. Just want to make sure everyone understands that.”
Malzahn’s confidence in Nix never wavered publicly even after the sophomore’s three-interception game against South Carolina, and in the time since the quarterback’s response has been hard to ignore. The crescendo came against LSU, when Nix picked apart an admittedly struggling defense for 300 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
“I saw a poised and calm quarterback who was just trying to make the best plays for the team, and even putting his body on the line for Auburn,” said wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who had 123 receiving yards and caught one of Nix’s three touchdown passes. “It was just great to see him playing like that, and I think he has a lot more, still, to grow and more to show out.”
Nix had all eyes on him after his turnovers proved critical in Auburn’s loss to South Carolina, but those around him said he never let up.
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris said Nix handled the aftermath of the 30-22 loss to the Gamecocks like a professional, something Morris felt Nix put on display for everyone by leading Auburn to a last-minute win against Ole Miss. Morris explained that Nix’s poise after the South Carolina setback has impressed him, adding that it was the sign of a young player who is maturing.
Senior wide receiver Eli Stove explained after the LSU game that he’s also seen that response from Nix.
“[“He’s] competitive. He just has that spirit [as] an emotional leader,” Stove said. “That's something we need. We need our quarterback to be the emotional leader. He just sees everything, and he did a really good job with it.”
Nix’s bounce back against the Bayou Bengals was in part thanks to his competitive nature, but it was also due in large part to the way he handled so many situations.
Nix showed true patience in the pocket against LSU, something Malzahn and Morris both noted after the fact. Morris explained he’s harped to his young quarterback about there being times to flush the pocket and use his speed and other times to stand tall and wait for something to develop downfield.
Nix still made LSU pay by showing off his speed and rushing for nearly 100 yards — which included a five-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter to give Auburn a 25-point lead — but his willingness to not flee the pocket against what was the SEC’s top defense in terms of sacks led to some of Auburn’s biggest plays.
Malzahn made it a point to praise Nix’s play shortly after the LSU victory, and he only doubled down as his postgame press conference went on.
Auburn’s head coach pointed out that Nix got beat up by the criticisms over his South Carolina play, and since that point he has established himself as one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks. Malzahn added that it’s about time people recognize that, too.
As far as Nix is concerned, where he ranks among the conference’s best doesn’t matter much. He said Malzahn’s words meant a lot to him — especially since the two have been through so much over the last season-and-a-half — but Nix’s main concern now and going forward is putting the Tigers in position to succeed.
“I just try to continue to play my best for Auburn. Whatever I have to do for Auburn to win the game, I’m willing to do,” Nix said. “The last few games, I’ve just felt calm and confident and trying not to press too much and let the game come to me. I feel like players around me are making plays, and that makes it a lot easier.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!