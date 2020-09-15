Morris wants a full stable of running backs for Auburn offense

Sophomore D.J. Williams showed flashes last season of living up to his high school hype, and Mark-Antony Richards, who missed 2019 with injury, is also back for his second year with the team and is also bent on living up to his recruiting grade.

Star signee Tank Bigsby is the exciting new name. Junior Harold Joiner hopes to show more of his versatility under Morris.

Among them, there doesn’t seem to be much sense in nailing down one RB1. Morris said in the new Auburn offense, he’s going to need them all.

“I think with where we’re at with COVID, you better develop your young guys,” Morris said in his press conference last week, saying establishing depth this season is probably more important than ever before. “They better be getting reps, they better have the attention to details in meetings. In the past, a guy maybe down on the scout team or whatever it may be, this guy may check out in meetings and not really be as focused in. Well now, more than ever, he’s got an opportunity to play.

“So we’ve really stressed that, stressed the fact of developing and building that depth. That’s been something we’ve been focused on.”