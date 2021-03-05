‘Moving forward’: Stevens shines in clutch moments for Auburn gymnastics

Cassie Stevens took a breath.
Her night down by The Swamp had just gotten worse. She was off alone with a trainer and away from her teammates in that moment last Friday night, while the building buzzed for the No. 1 Florida Gators and while the visiting Auburn gymnastics team clawed to keep up. Stevens had fallen on bars in her first event of the night. Then she tweaked her foot warming up on vault, and was pulled from the lineup there. It had to be a lonely feeling sitting away from her teammates, having her foot examined as the meet raged on.
But Stevens is a competitor, her coach Jeff Graba said simply. And she took a breath, collected herself, and marched back into competition to help push her team past a milestone during a dramatic performance last Friday that ended with a stellar road score for Auburn.
No. 12 Auburn looks to continue its momentum this Friday night in its home finale with No. 8 Arkansas.
Last Friday, Stevens bounced back laying down a 9.850 on floor, rejoining her teammates and responding strong after two straight setbacks.
Then, in the last routine of the night, she stuck a 9.875 on beam to tie her career best in dramatic fashion, and to push Auburn to its fourth-best road score in program history.
“There’s nothing you could do to change the past,” Stevens said coolly this week, going over how she composed herself amid adversity in the middle of last week’s meet. “All you can do is focus on what you can do in the future and moving forward. So that was just my mindset.”
That kind of resolve is why Auburn is flying high on the way into its home finale tonight after some adversity early in the year, now having topped the 197 mark in three of the team’s last four meets.
“It just gave me a little bit of time to recompose myself, and then she taped it up,” Stevens said.
A 197 is a strong score. At Florida, Auburn’s score was at a 196.950 going into the night’s final routine — but Stevens’ dramatic night wasn’t over yet. Five of Auburn’s six gymnastics had performed on beam, and with the top five scores counting, it would take a good performance from the sixth to drop Auburn’s low and push Auburn past the 197 milestone.
The sixth was none other than Stevens.
In the middle of her routine, the arena erupted as Florida celebrated when a perfect 10 was awarded to one of their gymnasts. Stevens kept focus amid the chaos, and powered through her routine, featuring her signature skill that’s been named after her — a front flip to one knee.
By the end, after Stevens pushed through all the setbacks and the potential distraction, Auburn had its own reason to celebrate.
“I think I heard it but I didn’t really think anything of it,” Stevens said of Florida’s celebration. “I just kind of was focused on me. We practice stuff like that in the gym sometimes. So it’s just something that you can control.
“Just finishing that routine and finishing the night the way I wanted to was just really nice — and doing it for my team and then looking at the score afterwards and saying, ‘Wow, we really did that,’ was fun.”
Cheers coming in the middle of routines and potential distractions are much more common in the postseason when there are more than two teams competing at the same time, but Stevens proved she’s prepared for it even though she hasn’t been through it yet. The sophomore had her first trip to the postseason canceled last spring as COVID-19 first swept across the country.
But that’s another example of how Auburn gymnastics is pushing through this season, with young athletes rising to the occasion and acting like they’ve been there before — even when sometimes, they haven’t.
“She’s a true competitor. That’s what it says about her,” Graba said. “You know, she’s really good in practice. She’s phenomenal to coach. She’s a really good person. She’s a dedicated athlete. But, she has another gear in competition that I do think if we can keep her healthy and consistently competing, she’s going to just continue to grow in competition.
“She’s just going to gain confidence. That’s where she is right now. Our goal is to continue to just gain confidence — not with just her but with everybody. But I think she has a lot of respect from her teammates after what she did on Friday.”
Freshman Payton Smith performed valiantly on vault on short notice while Stevens was getting her ankle taped. Stevens leaned on her teammates then, and then later in the night those teammates leaned on Stevens. Auburn ended the night with a season-best road score of 197.025.
“We know we needed that,” Stevens said. “We’ve just been working really hard about staying together as a team. And I thought we did a really good job of that. We know we still left a lot on the table, so to still be able to have that good score and be able to build off that, it’s just nice.”
Auburn’s meet with Arkansas is set to start at 7 p.m. in Auburn Arena, and be streamed on SEC Network+. The meet marks Auburn’s last tune-up before the SEC Championship meet on March 20.