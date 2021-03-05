‘Moving forward’: Stevens shines in clutch moments for Auburn gymnastics

“Just finishing that routine and finishing the night the way I wanted to was just really nice — and doing it for my team and then looking at the score afterwards and saying, ‘Wow, we really did that,’ was fun.”

Cheers coming in the middle of routines and potential distractions are much more common in the postseason when there are more than two teams competing at the same time, but Stevens proved she’s prepared for it even though she hasn’t been through it yet. The sophomore had her first trip to the postseason canceled last spring as COVID-19 first swept across the country.

But that’s another example of how Auburn gymnastics is pushing through this season, with young athletes rising to the occasion and acting like they’ve been there before — even when sometimes, they haven’t.

“She’s a true competitor. That’s what it says about her,” Graba said. “You know, she’s really good in practice. She’s phenomenal to coach. She’s a really good person. She’s a dedicated athlete. But, she has another gear in competition that I do think if we can keep her healthy and consistently competing, she’s going to just continue to grow in competition.