MOVING ON UP: Auburn gymnastics ups its NQS at Elevate the Stage
AU GYMNASTICS

MOVING ON UP: Auburn gymnastics ups its NQS at Elevate the Stage

IMG_1875.jpg

Sophia Groth performs on floor at the Elevate the Stage meet on Sunday in Huntsville.

 JAKE WEESE/

Auburn’s freshman one-two punch delivered again in crunch time on Sunday, and the Tigers are moving up in the national rankings after a successful trip to Huntsville.

Sophia Groth and Suni Lee closed out Auburn with big performances on beam and Auburn finished with a 197.750 at the Elevate the Stage quad meet at the Von Braun Center.

The score matches Auburn’s highest road score ever.

Auburn’s score will catapult Auburn back into the nation’s top five when the new National Qualifying Score rankings are compiled Monday. No. 6 Auburn needed a 197.600 to leapfrog No. 5 LSU in the NQS rankings, and blew by that mark late thanks to the performances on beam by Groth and Lee.

Groth nailed a 9.925 on beam in the final rotation, setting up Lee to score a stellar 9.975 in the anchor position.

Lee won beam with Groth also beating every other gymnast from Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas.

Alabama won the quad Sunday with an even 198. Arkansas finished third behind Auburn with a 196.800 ahead of fourth-place Georgia, which scored a 196.200.

Auburn’s senior star Derrian Gobourne won bars with a career-best 9.975. Lee finished second on vault with a 9.925.

