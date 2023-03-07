The final week of the regular season didn’t work out as well as it could have for Auburn men’s basketball.

All it really needed was one win, and it got that in an 85-63 upset of then-No. 12 Tennessee on Saturday. But with a matchup against then-No. 2 Alabama preceding it March 1, the Tigers nearly had another upset on their hands before letting a 17-point second half lead crumble into a 90-85 overtime loss in Tuscaloosa.

The good news for the Tigers is that they are no longer a potential bubble team heading into the thick of March. The not-so-good news is what could’ve been — a potential high-end seed in the NCAA Tournament, and an even higher-end seed in the week’s SEC Tournament. But the great news is this: A Bruce Pearl-led Auburn team is heading back to Nashville for a postseason play.

Since coming to the Plains in 2014, Pearl’s Auburn squads have only seen success in the SEC Tournament when it’s in Nashville. The program is 7-5 under Pearl in SEC Tournaments, but it’s 7-3 when those contests are played in Nashville.

Auburn’s most recent run in Nashville was also its most notable under Pearl, winning an SEC Tournament title as the No. 5 seed in 2019. The run included wins over 12th-seeded Missouri, fourth-seeded South Carolina, eighth-seeded Florida and third-seeded Tennessee.

All seven of those tournament wins are from two runs, including what the Tigers accomplished in 2019, as well as an upset in 2015, when No. 13 seed Auburn strung together wins against Mississippi State, Texas A&M and LSU before losing to Kentucky, that year’s No. 1 seed, in the tournament’s semifinal round.

With more than a decade-and-a-half spent coaching in the conference, Pearl’s teams at Auburn and Tennessee are a combined 9-5 in the SEC Tournament when it’s played in Nashville. The deepest run any of his Volunteers squads made also came in the Music City, when they went 2-1 in the league tournament in 2010.

Since Pearl first came to the SEC, four different cities have hosted the conference tournament, and his team’s are a combined 2-5 when the tournament is played away from Nashville, going 0-1 in St. Louis and 1-2 in both Tampa and Florida.