‘Music to my ears’: Cadillac, Auburn running backs embrace responsibility going into 2022 season

Cadillac said, “That’s music to my ears.”

Whenever Carnell Williams hears offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau or even head coach Bryan Harsin talk about how the Auburn offense is going to go through the running game in 2022, the running backs coach is obviously happy to hear it.

And his mind goes back to the past: “Like I tell people, when Auburn has won — just go in the history books — we run the football and we play great defense,” Williams said Monday, during a meeting with the media and a brief break from spring practice.

Williams knows firsthand. In 2004, Auburn went undefeated and won the SEC Championship with two top-five NFL Draft picks in the backfield, counting himself and Ronnie Brown.

Now, he’s holding a coaches’ whistle and guiding Tank Bigsby and the rest of the current backs during the last week of spring camp before camp closes Saturday at A-Day. “Downhill!” his voice booms during a drill out on the field later Monday. Then, moments later: “A lot better! A lot better,” as the Tigers finished the drill and move to the next.

Every step forward could be a big one. The coaches in charge of Auburn’s offense in 2022 have said the Tigers’ offense will begin with a run game.

It makes sense: Bigsby is a bona fide college star. And, the more unspoken truth is, there’ll be questions at quarterback with either TJ Finley making his fourth-ever start for Auburn on Sept. 3, or another quarterback making their first-ever start in orange and blue.

For Williams, though, he embraces the challenge and the onus being put upon his running back room. And he likes the sound of it.

“I’m putting the challenge on my guys in my room, if they want to build this thing around this room, you guys are going to have to put out — not just on Saturday, but Monday through Friday,” Williams said. “The six other days, just doing the small things and taking care of your business. So I just love where we’re going in that room. You see guys compete. You see guys pushing each other each and every day. Not only that, I want those guys to take a step further. You have some guys that have gotten themselves in order. Bring a teammate along.

“I think it’s an honor and privilege to have this thing built around these backs. We have to deliver.”

Bigsby is back after rushing for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Jarquez Hunter is back after being Auburn’s second-leading rusher last fall, though he’s missing spring camp after a procedure on his leg. Former walk-on Sean Jackson this week was awarded a scholarship. Four-star signee Damari Alston enrolls after the spring.

Williams likes where they are — and so do Kiesau and Harsin.

Kiesau is in his first year as offensive coordinator, replacing Mike Bobo.

“We’re going to start this thing with a downhill, physical run game. We’re going to come after you. That starts with those guys in the backfield, and obviously Tank being the forefront of that,” Kiesau said earlier this spring, when asked directly about Bigsby. “I’m excited about it. You need to have a foundation; you need to put your feet on something, and Tank is a big part of that.

“We’re going to do some things differently to kind of fit his running style.”

For his part, Williams said he’s lately had Bigsby studying the NFL’s Dalvin Cook, a Pro Bowler with the Vikings with a similar frame and size as Bigsby.

Then there’s the past, which Williams can speak to himself:

Every season that’s been a major success for Auburn this millenium has featured a strong run game. After 2004, Cam Newton led Auburn to the national title in 2010 as one of college football’s best dual-threat quarterbacks ever. In 2013, Auburn got back to the title game on the backs of the read option, ran by Nick Marshall and Tre Mason. In 2017, Auburn got to the SEC Championship Game with Kerryon Johnson running for 1,391 yards.

Williams would like nothing more than for Bigsby to join those names.

He’d probably call it music to his ears.

“That starts with their mentality. That starts with our process of going 1-0 every single day. That starts with those guys being those best versions of themselves. That starts with those guys going to class, doing the right things,” Williams said, of his backs living up to the responsibility this season.

“Life is about choices,” he went on. “We take care of our business by doing each and every thing right. Is it going to be perfect? No. But you strive for excellence and being your best self. And I truly feel like if the guys are besting themselves, the sky is the limit — not only for our RB room, but for our team as well.”

