‘My dream school’: Auburn gymnastics lands commit from four-star Sophia Bell

For the second time in two days, Auburn gymnastics has pulled in a commitment from a four-star prospect.

Sophia Bell, a state champion in Missouri, announced her commitment to Auburn on Thursday night on Instagram. She is committed to joining Auburn as part of its 2024 signing class.

“At 11 years old I found my love for Auburn, and I knew immediately they were the place I wanted to call home,” Bell said. “Committing to my dream school would have never been possible without my amazing coaches and gym family at Xtreme!”

Bell is from Blue Springs, Mo. Xtreme Gymnastics and Trampoline is her club gym. She competes at level 10 and in 2021 won first in the all-around, floor and bars at the Missouri Optional State Championships.

Bell follows U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong who committed to Auburn on Wednesday night, also a member of the class of 2024.

Bell is rated as a four-star prospect by College Gym News, just as Jong. She joins a stacked class for Auburn already led by Jong and five-star Olivia Ahern. Three-star Anna Flynn Cashion is also part of the recruitment class.

As part of the class of 2024, Bell would make her debut for Auburn in January 2025. “Cannot wait for Sophia Squared,” rising Auburn sophomore Sophia Groth commented on Instagram.

Auburn has five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness committed as part of the class of 2023.