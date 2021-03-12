National champion!: Auburn's Joyce Kimeli wins NCAA Indoor 5000m

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn junior Joyce Kimeli won her first NCAA championship claiming the women’s 5000m on Friday at the NCAA Indoor Championships, becoming the school’s first national indoor champion since 2010 and first-ever in a distance event.

The SEC indoor champion at 5000m two weeks ago in the same venue, Kimeli led for nearly the entire race and fought off and outkicked Minnesota’s Bethany Hasz and NC State’s Elly Henes over the last 75 meters for the victory.

“I’m feeling good and I’m so excited. It means a lot,” Kimeli said. “Being a champion for the school, that’s about leadership. My teammates appreciate my work. They and my coaches kept calling me ‘the champion’. I don’t take it for granted and I see it as a blessing. My coaches and teammates give me great support and I’m thankful for that.”

The pace went out slow however picked up over the last 2000m as Arkansas’ Katie Izzo, the 2020 SEC indoor champion at 5000m overtook the lead from Kimeli. Kimeli went with Izzo and overtook the lead with under 1000m remaining went on to victory in 15:48.98.