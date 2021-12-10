NCAA: Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl suspended for two games, team receives probation

The Auburn men’s basketball program has officially received its punishment for the Chuck Person scandal.
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Friday that the basketball program will receive a four-year probation while head coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
Additionally, the program must reduce its total number of scholarships by two during the probation and will receive a $5,000 fine plus 3 percent of the basketball budget.
The Tigers, however, will still be allowed to participate in the postseason going forward.
The news comes after Auburn self-imposed several restrictions in the wake of the scandal, including a postseason ban for 2020-21.
Person, a former Auburn player, was charged with accepting $91,500 in bribes to steer pro prospects at Auburn to a financial adviser who was cooperating with the FBI’s investigation. Auburn basketball player Austin Wiley sat out the entirety of the 2017-18 season, and Danjel Purifoy was sat for all of that season plus nine games of the 2018-19 season due to their involvement.
Auburn also self-imposed recruiting restrictions from the fall of 2017 to April 2018, which limited unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls during that time.
In a victim impact statement filed in federal court before Person was sentenced in July 2020, Auburn said it expected to receive another notice of allegations from the NCAA as a result of Person’s conduct. Auburn said Wiley received $800 from Person over 10 months and Purifoy received $1,250 from Person. Additionally, Purifoy’s parents received roughly $4,500 in cash and hotel rooms from Person over eight months, unbeknownst to the player.
Person pled guilty in March 2019 on a bribery conspiracy charge. He was sentenced to serve community service during two years of supervised release.
While the NCAA continued its investigation, Auburn announced on November 20, 2020 that the 2020-21 Tigers would not participate in the postseason as a result of the scandal.
“This was a difficult decision but the right decision,” Pearl said in a statement regarding the self-imposed ban. “I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them.”
Upon the self-imposed ban announcement, Auburn insisted the university would not comment further but will “hope for swift consideration and resolution of the matter.”