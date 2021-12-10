NCAA: Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl suspended for two games, team receives probation

The Auburn men’s basketball program has officially received its punishment for the Chuck Person scandal.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Friday that the basketball program will receive a four-year probation while head coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.

Additionally, the program must reduce its total number of scholarships by two during the probation and will receive a $5,000 fine plus 3 percent of the basketball budget.

The Tigers, however, will still be allowed to participate in the postseason going forward.

The news comes after Auburn self-imposed several restrictions in the wake of the scandal, including a postseason ban for 2020-21.

Person, a former Auburn player, was charged with accepting $91,500 in bribes to steer pro prospects at Auburn to a financial adviser who was cooperating with the FBI’s investigation. Auburn basketball player Austin Wiley sat out the entirety of the 2017-18 season, and Danjel Purifoy was sat for all of that season plus nine games of the 2018-19 season due to their involvement.

