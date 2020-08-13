NCAA postpones fall championships for sports including volleyball, soccer

NCAA president Mark Emmert said Thursday the NCAA cannot hold national championship events for fall sports as regularly scheduled — affecting volleyball, soccer and cross country at Auburn — though he thinks holding those championship events at a later date is still “doable.”
After schools by the bunches in conferences around the country have put a pause on sports for the semester, Emmert said there aren’t enough programs left participating to hold those events this fall.
Emmert said this Thursday in a video published on the NCAA’s social media. The Division I FBS football postseason is not run by the NCAA and is not affected. Volleyball, soccer and cross country teams at schools like Auburn could feasibly still compete as scheduled but would not have a national championship to chase during the fall.
Emmert remains hopeful, though, that the NCAA could sponsor a championship event for those teams later in the calendar.
“My staff has been working hard on it, been talking to all the commissioners — all 32 of them in D-I — and there are ways to do this,” Emmert said, on turning the focus toward putting together a postponed postseason. “I’m completely confident that we can figure this out, if schools and conferences want to move forward … We can use the fall to keep kids healthy, keep them engaged with their coaches and their athletic departments, focus on their academic success, work with them and let them practice and stay ready to play — then let’s go compete at that time.”
Football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are the sports sponsored by Auburn categorized as fall sports. Auburn’s basketball, gymnastics and swimming teams compete in the winter season, alongside the indoor track and field season.
Emmert pointed to how the NCAA’s board of governors earlier ruled that if there are less than 50-percent of members competing, there can’t be national champion crowned in a sport.
The SEC itself is free to carry on crowning its own league champion however it likes, but by playing when more than half the schools aren’t, there appears to be no avenue to compete for an NCAA-sanctioned national championship.
Emmert said he hopes to place a top priority on getting championship events in for winter and spring sports this year, after the heartbreaking decision to cancel some of those championship events last March, but he said he remains confident the NCAA could host championship opportunities for fall sports teams later, too.
“If we modify the model — which we need to do anyway because of virus — shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in pre-determined sites instead of running kids all across the country … move toward bubbles or semi-bubble models in volleyball or soccer, let’s say, there’s a way to do it,” Emmert said.
“Will it be normal? Of course not; you’ll be playing a fall sport in the spring,” Emmert said. “Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah. It is doable, and we want to do that.”
