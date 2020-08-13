NCAA postpones fall championships for sports including volleyball, soccer

Football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are the sports sponsored by Auburn categorized as fall sports. Auburn’s basketball, gymnastics and swimming teams compete in the winter season, alongside the indoor track and field season.

Emmert pointed to how the NCAA’s board of governors earlier ruled that if there are less than 50-percent of members competing, there can’t be national champion crowned in a sport.

The SEC itself is free to carry on crowning its own league champion however it likes, but by playing when more than half the schools aren’t, there appears to be no avenue to compete for an NCAA-sanctioned national championship.

Emmert said he hopes to place a top priority on getting championship events in for winter and spring sports this year, after the heartbreaking decision to cancel some of those championship events last March, but he said he remains confident the NCAA could host championship opportunities for fall sports teams later, too.

“If we modify the model — which we need to do anyway because of virus — shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in pre-determined sites instead of running kids all across the country … move toward bubbles or semi-bubble models in volleyball or soccer, let’s say, there’s a way to do it,” Emmert said.