Never in doubt: Auburn’s dominant defense allows Tigers to cruise past Troy

Thor’s dunk put the Tigers up 13 as what proved to be a 13-0 scoring run that ended with Jamal Johnson’s layup to push the Tigers to a 21-3 advantage with 10:21 to go in the first half. Thor ended the afternoon with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting along with two blocks and two rebounds.

Troy (4-4, 0-0 SBC) stopped the bleeding soon after, but not for long.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troy’s Nick Stampley came through with a 3-pointer following Johnson’s bucket before another devastating scoring run from the Tigers. Auburn again answered a rare Troy basket with a plethora of points, this time an 18-0 run that saw Flanigan add five more points to his ledger.

Flanigan, Thor, Babatunde Akingbola, Devan Cambridge, Chris Moore, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Tyrell Jones all scored during a stretch of play that only added to what was already a rough outing for the Trojans.

“It’s always going to be a good game when everybody gets to eat, everybody gets fed the ball and everybody puts the ball in the basket, especially when a lot of shots are going in,” said Moore, who had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, six rebounds and three steals. “I think it forces their defense a lot, to see that many shots going in. Seeing everybody just coming out of their element scoring, doing more scoring than they usually do was kind of exciting.”