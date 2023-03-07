Auburn baseball’s first sweep of the season couldn’t have come in more dramatic fashion.

First, it was freshman Ike Irish who walked off a 12-11 win against the Bison in nine innings Saturday. Bryson Ware followed that up Sunday with his third home run in three days, erasing a two-run deficit with a three-run shot in the eighth inning en route to a 4-3 win.

Both wins were come-from-behind efforts, and they marked the fourth and fifth times this season that No. 11 Auburn has won in such a fashion.

“Now we have some confidence, maybe later on, that we’re never out of it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said after Sunday’s win. “And that’s a good thing.”

Aside from its Lipscomb wins, Auburn also logged both its series wins against Indiana and USC in comeback fashion, trailing in three of those four victories. Ahead of its game against UAB at 6 p.m. Monday at Plainsman Park, the Tigers have now gotten more than half of this season’s wins in such a way.

That trend is similar to another Butch Thompson team, as it became a mark for last season’s Auburn team, which got 22 of its 43 wins after trailing, 21 of which were en route to the College World Series.

As much as the Tigers came by timely hitting last season, a major proponent in those comeback efforts was their bullpen, particularly the duo of Carson Skipper and eventually second-round MLB Draft pick Blake Burkhalter.

It’s been the bats early this year, though, and where it was a duo of relievers in 2022, it’s been a duo of hitters in Irish and Ware this season. While both had crucial go-ahead hits against Lipscomb, the latter tied up Saturday’s walk-off win with a home run in the eighth. He also had a game-tying hit in Auburn’s season-opening win against Indiana.

“I think it’s just a testament to who we are as people, on and off the field,” Auburn freshman Ike Irish said after Saturday’s walk-off win. “We’re a bunch of blue collar kids. We don’t want anything given to us. We want to earn everything, and I think that shows.”