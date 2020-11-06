‘Never satisfied’: Players step up to help Auburn defense thrive

McClain and Pappoe have filled important roles and now stand as the team’s top two tacklers, having already surpassed that 13-game total from 2019 through just six games this fall. Steele compared losing Britt to an offense losing its quarterback, but McClain and Pappoe have done their part to minimize Britt’s on-field absence as much as possible.

“[K.J.] quarterbacked the whole thing, and that's hard to replace. Now fortunately, you know, Owen is a guy that has grown a lot in two years, and he stepped up in a big way,” Steele said. “Zakoby McClain, he’s a guy that’s leading the SEC in tackles. That’s not easy to do. Really, at the start of the year, he was not — we always talk about 18 starters, but he was not the guy that they introduced on the video board. So we’ve had a lot of those guys that we knew who they were ... it was just the maturity process.”