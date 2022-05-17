New Auburn president Chris Roberts sets up summer meetings with Allen Greene, as athletics director works in last year of contract

New Auburn University president Chris Roberts said he’ll be meeting with Allen Greene in the coming weeks, as the athletics director’s contract inches closer to expiration in January 2023.

Roberts said only that he is looking forward to learning more about Auburn’s athletics department in the meetings. He spoke Monday in Samford Hall on his first day as school president, remaining non-committal on the future of the AD’s office.

When asked if former president Jay Gogue had left Greene’s contract un-extended so that Roberts could make that decision himself, Roberts declined to answer.

“What I can tell you is that I’m looking forward to learning a lot more about our athletics programs,” Roberts said. “Allen and I are looking forward to having several discussions together, where I’m going to get the opportunity to visit and learn a lot about the programs.”

Greene was hired in January 2018 and his contract is set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. Greene reaffirmed again publicly on the Paul Finebaum Show last week that he’d like to remain as the athletics director at Auburn.

While Roberts didn’t say when he will put in place plans for the AD’s office for February 2023 onward, he did say his meetings with Greene and his efforts to learn more about the athletics department will be starting soon.

“I’m starting immediately,” Roberts said. “I’m meeting with all the direct reports to the president’s office, and athletics director is one of those. So, yeah, over the next couple of weeks, we have a number of meetings set up with different leaders across campus, so I’ll be learning a lot during that timeframe.”

Greene came to Auburn during a tumultuous time on campus, hired by former president Steven Leath, who lasted just two years in the office before his resignation. Leath’s predecessor, 10-year president Jay Gogue, returned in summer 2019 for a second term as Auburn handled the wake of that disruption.

Greene said on Finebaum last week that Gogue wanted the new school president to evaluate the athletics department for himself, offering one possible explanation as to why Greene’s contract has now cut so close to the end of term.

“You know, we’ve gone through a really unique situation at Auburn,” Greene said on Finebaum. “I was hired by a particular president. We had the interim, who is the former president, come back. He was definitely temporary, and he wanted to make sure that the new president, when that person came in, had an opportunity to evaluate the athletics department. Chris Roberts is that person and looking forward to working with him. He’s done a tremendous job in the college of engineering and I look forward to helping him fulfill his vision as he takes over.”

Auburn’s summer semester begins Wednesday.

“Someone said that there was questions as to whether I wanted to be at Auburn or not, and I said, ‘Well, that’s news to me,’ because I’ve said all along that I love being on the Plains, I love Auburn, my family does too, and we still have work to do,” Greene said on Finebaum. “I’m committed to making sure that we make progress to represent our university.”

