New eagle Independence to debut as eagle flight returns for first time since 2019

While this Saturday is a new era on the field for Auburn, it’ll also be a new one in the skies.
And for the first time since 2019, the eagle will soar above Jordan-Hare Stadium once again on gameday.
“It’s an entirely different experience when there’s 90,000 fans in the stadium,” said Andrew Hopkins, with the Southeastern Raptor Center.
For Saturday’s opener against Akron, young bald eagle Independence will take her first flight at an Auburn game, according to Hopkins.
Hopkins says that Indy, as she’s known, will fly the first two or three games this season. At the bigger games they like to fly golden eagle Aurea, who is War Eagle VIII.
Last season, the pregame flight tradition was paused as non-football personnel were not allowed on the field due to COVID-19 precautions.
Indy’s bald eagle predecessor, Spirit, who has flown at games since 2002, is scheduled to have her retirement flight at the Auburn and Mississippi State game on Nov. 13.
Indy came to the center in 2018 as a baby with a wing injury from a Florida rehabilitation center. Indy has actually flown once before at Jordan-Hare in front of a crowd, as she flew before one of the AHSAA high school championship games in 2019.
Even though the eagles haven’t flown at an Auburn game since before COVID-19, Hopkins isn’t worried that they won’t be up for the challenge or rattled by the crowd. He says the eagles practice every morning Monday through Friday at Jordan-Hare starting on July 1 and continuing until the end of the season.
“We’re excited,” Hopkins said about the return of the eagle flight. “The crowd and the fans are probably more excited for us though … because we’ve already seen them flying in the stadium hundreds of times.”
These morning practices don’t include any noise because Hopkins says that the eagles are used to the noise and crowds due to the amount of shows that they do per year. The Southeastern Raptor Center does about 250 shows per year, according to Hopkins.
“They probably don’t even know that COVID even happened,” Hopkins said. Hopkins is the assistant director of raptor training and education at the Raptor Center.
The Raptor Center did stop doing shows for about three months last year, but Hopkins and the staff still worked to keep the eagles in shape.
Even though they weren’t inside the stadium last season, the Raptor Center still did educational shows in 2020, including its Football, Fans and Feathers shows. And since they weren’t inside the stadium on gameday, they were able to host the event on Saturday as well.
These shows are always done the Friday before home games at the Edgar B. Carter Amphitheater, with visitors learning about conservation and rehabilitation, while also getting a chance to see the eagles and various raptors flying. Tickets are $8 for anyone older than three.
Now with gameday on the horizon, Hopkins said the biggest challenge is not on the eagles but the trainers.
Hopkins is unsure how many people will be on the sidelines this year, and typically the trainers hide behind people to keep the eagles from spotting them to make the flight longer.
“So we’re just kinda going to play it by ear, and wing it as we like to say, and see what happens that first game,” Hopkins said.