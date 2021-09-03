New eagle Independence to debut as eagle flight returns for first time since 2019

Even though the eagles haven’t flown at an Auburn game since before COVID-19, Hopkins isn’t worried that they won’t be up for the challenge or rattled by the crowd. He says the eagles practice every morning Monday through Friday at Jordan-Hare starting on July 1 and continuing until the end of the season.

“We’re excited,” Hopkins said about the return of the eagle flight. “The crowd and the fans are probably more excited for us though … because we’ve already seen them flying in the stadium hundreds of times.”

These morning practices don’t include any noise because Hopkins says that the eagles are used to the noise and crowds due to the amount of shows that they do per year. The Southeastern Raptor Center does about 250 shows per year, according to Hopkins.

“They probably don’t even know that COVID even happened,” Hopkins said. Hopkins is the assistant director of raptor training and education at the Raptor Center.

The Raptor Center did stop doing shows for about three months last year, but Hopkins and the staff still worked to keep the eagles in shape.