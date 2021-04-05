New era begins: Auburn welcomes new women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris

“We’re going to play hard, physical and aggressive, the entire time,” Harris said. “We’ll have to get in and evaluate and see what we have to start right now, but we’ll play to our strengths. But we’ll definitely be recruiting to play that style of defense where you can press.

“In the SEC, to be successful — just kind of try to throw something different. But first of all, just getting in to see what we have right now, and then recruiting. It’s all about recruiting, having good players. You can be the best coach in the world, but you have to have the players that fit that your system. And so we’ll definitely be looking at that.”

For now, though, Harris and her new Tigers will get to know each other and get to work together — from the moment they asked when they can finally work out together and onward.

The answer? Tuesday. Not 24 hours after the presser, the Tigers will be back at work to begin the new era.

“It was a brief conversation, but I felt like they were ready to go,” Harris said. “I felt like they want to get on the floor, they want to get better and they want to compete at a high level.

“They’re just ready to go, and I’m ready to go with them.”

