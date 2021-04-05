New era begins: Auburn welcomes new women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris

After just a few moments talking with her new players, Johnnie Harris had heard everything she needed to hear.
Auburn’s new women’s basketball head coach got on a call with the Tigers soon after accepting the job, and after introducing herself to them, she asked them if they had any questions for her.
“The first thing they wanted to know is, ‘When do we get on the floor?’” Harris recalled with a smile. “That told me a lot.”
Harris and those players are together now to begin the building project at Auburn — which broke ground Monday with the formal introduction of Harris as Auburn’s new head coach at a press conference in Auburn Arena.
Harris flashed that smile. She greeted guests from all around Auburn athletics with a “War Eagle,” and they gave it right back to her. She said up front that she’s a soft-spoken person in front of the cameras, but opened up as she took questions, laughing as she called herself a ‘shopaholic,’ and joking about her defensive philosophy: to pick opponents up as soon as they get into town, then escort them all the way back out.
But when it comes to the court, Harris is a fierce competitor, she assured — and she was excited to see some of that same fire in the players that she’s inheriting as they get to work picking up the pieces on the Plains.
“Our Year One goal is to be competitive,” Harris said at the podium, with the Auburn Arena floor behind her. “It’s to be competitive night in and night out. And when you’re competitive night in and night out, you give yourself a chance.”
The players seemed on board, seated for the presser alongside members of the media, familiar faces from around Auburn athletics, and Harris’ family. Hard work is where it has a start, for a program that went winless in the SEC this season. It’s a rebuild, and Harris seemed to have realistic expectations for the early stages of the project — as did Auburn athletics director Allen Greene, who excitedly introduced Harris.
But the ultimate goal for them all is to build Auburn women’s basketball into a winner, which makes the NCAA Tournament and makes deep runs.
“I definitely see potential in the program,” Harris said. “Auburn has a rich history — teams that have been in the Sweet Sixteen, and the Final Four. You’ve won conference championships. You’ve won tournament championships. So, I definitely saw that. Again: the family atmosphere.
“And I just think I’m a fit. I will fit with that. I just really believe that what we’re going to do here will be special. And I think it’ll be something that the fans will embrace.”
Drumming up that fan support will be one of her early focuses, Harris said, and another will be hitting the recruiting trail.
“We’re going to play hard, physical and aggressive, the entire time,” Harris said. “We’ll have to get in and evaluate and see what we have to start right now, but we’ll play to our strengths. But we’ll definitely be recruiting to play that style of defense where you can press.
“In the SEC, to be successful — just kind of try to throw something different. But first of all, just getting in to see what we have right now, and then recruiting. It’s all about recruiting, having good players. You can be the best coach in the world, but you have to have the players that fit that your system. And so we’ll definitely be looking at that.”
For now, though, Harris and her new Tigers will get to know each other and get to work together — from the moment they asked when they can finally work out together and onward.
The answer? Tuesday. Not 24 hours after the presser, the Tigers will be back at work to begin the new era.
“It was a brief conversation, but I felt like they were ready to go,” Harris said. “I felt like they want to get on the floor, they want to get better and they want to compete at a high level.
“They’re just ready to go, and I’m ready to go with them.”