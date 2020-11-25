New-look Auburn women’s basketball team opens season with win

Auburn’s new-look women’s basketball team began its rebuild with an 82-41 win over USC Upstate on Wednesday.
The Tigers led 40-9 at the half.
Jala Jordan helped lead the team with 16 points — all in her Auburn basketball debut.
The fresh faces weren’t the only signs of change sweeping over Auburn Arena, at the first basketball game the building has hosted in pandemic play. Fans sported face coverings in seats marked off for social distancing, and players on both sides were separated on spaced-out benches.
But for all the change in 2020, Auburn did its best to adapt Wednesday, putting together a strong showing in the season opener.
“It was exciting,” Jordan said after the win. “I’m just excited to keep on playing and I’m excited with my team.
“Let’s keep it up.”
Steady senior Unique Thompson set the pace for Auburn early, scoring the first six points for a team loaded with 10 newcomers playing in their first game in orange and blue.
“I just knew my teammates kept saying how nervous they were, so I just knew that I could come in and take the edge off just a little bit,” Thompson smiled.
Thompson, one of the returners who stuck with head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy through an offseason of overhaul, also scored 16 to match the game-high by Jordan — who at least practiced with Auburn last year while she sat out for transfer rules. Honesty Scott-Grayson, another transfer, scored seven points.
The other eight newcomers are all-new to the team this fall. They meshed well Wednesday, though, with the team’s handful of returners to double up USC Upstate and start the new build on the right foot.
Auburn led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter then fired up the scoring by winning the second quarter 24-7.
“I think they did a really good job,” Thompson said of her teammates. “Once they settled in, they gained their confidence. We started playing defense well, too.
“They missed a few easy shots in the beginning but then they settled in and they started making them.”
Thompson did her part to make her teammates more comfortable. Already a record-breaker at Auburn and a preseason All-SEC selection, Thompson took on the role early of anchoring the offense.
Later when she checked out, Williams-Flournoy had to the opportunity to experiment with the new faces — with a comfortable lead in hand.
“Anytime you can start with Unique Thompson setting the tone — what better way do you want to start a basketball game?” Williams-Flournoy said.
“They definitely didn’t have to come in and try to do anything. Just let Unique start the show and everybody else follow along,” she added.
Jordan transferred to Auburn from West Virginia, where she was recruited to out of IMG Academy in Florida.
“You can definitely tell Jala appreciated the opportunity,” Williams-Flournoy said. “She didn’t play much at West Virginia. She had to sit out last year. Then she came in and she’s ready to play this year.”
Auburn is next scheduled to play Samford on Saturday at noon in Auburn Arena.
