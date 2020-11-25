New-look Auburn women’s basketball team opens season with win

The other eight newcomers are all-new to the team this fall. They meshed well Wednesday, though, with the team’s handful of returners to double up USC Upstate and start the new build on the right foot.

Auburn led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter then fired up the scoring by winning the second quarter 24-7.

“I think they did a really good job,” Thompson said of her teammates. “Once they settled in, they gained their confidence. We started playing defense well, too.

“They missed a few easy shots in the beginning but then they settled in and they started making them.”

Thompson did her part to make her teammates more comfortable. Already a record-breaker at Auburn and a preseason All-SEC selection, Thompson took on the role early of anchoring the offense.

Later when she checked out, Williams-Flournoy had to the opportunity to experiment with the new faces — with a comfortable lead in hand.

“Anytime you can start with Unique Thompson setting the tone — what better way do you want to start a basketball game?” Williams-Flournoy said.

“They definitely didn’t have to come in and try to do anything. Just let Unique start the show and everybody else follow along,” she added.