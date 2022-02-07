New statement: Auburn investigating possible lapses in policy and procedures in athletics

The Auburn University administration is investigating potential lapses in university policy and procedures in athletics, the school clarified in a statement released Monday, also saying that officials are moving swiftly.

The statement comes as reports swirl around head football coach Bryan Harsin, who has seen division emerge between his players in his short time at Auburn.

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement reads. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

Auburn school president Jay Gogue told the university board of trustees Friday that the administration was involved in what was going on with football and that his office was working to “separate fact from fiction.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}