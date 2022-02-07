New statement: Auburn investigating possible lapses in policy and procedures in athletics

The Auburn University administration is investigating potential lapses in university policy and procedures in athletics, the school clarified in a statement released Monday, also saying that officials are moving swiftly.
The statement comes as reports swirl around head football coach Bryan Harsin, who has seen division emerge between his players in his short time at Auburn.
“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement reads. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”
Auburn school president Jay Gogue told the university board of trustees Friday that the administration was involved in what was going on with football and that his office was working to “separate fact from fiction.”
Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, Auburn University executive vice president, has conducted interviews with departures from the program, per a report by ESPN published Friday — which could include any of 20 football players who have left the program in recent months, or defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who made a surprising move to leave Auburn for Oklahoma State, or Austin Davis, who Harsin hired to be offensive coordinator before Davis quit after just 43 days.
Harsin is on an apparent vacation in Mexico. On3 reported Sunday morning that Harsin was asked to return to Auburn to discuss the investigation, but he declined.
After former defensive lineman Lee Hunter posted to Instagram Friday that players were treated “like dogs” and he was made to feel like he “wasn’t good enough,” departing safety Smoke Monday shared the sentiment and said, “this is real,” adding that Harsin does not understand kids “that come from the hood.”
Other players have come out in support of Harsin, with special teams player Barton Lester calling other players “soft” on social media. Defensive lineman Tony Fair called other players on Auburn’s team “cancers” and said that Harsin is “chemo.”
ESPN reported athletics director Allen Greene met with player leaders on Thursday, with Harsin being out of the country.
Auburn did not add any players on National Signing Day on Feb. 2. More potential departures are unable to transfer until the summer or else they’d miss workouts valuable to their careers during spring practice. Mason left Auburn on Jan. 22, after that window closed. Harsin still has not hired an offensive coordinator.