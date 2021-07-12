New York Yankees select Auburn pitcher Richard Fitts in 2021 MLB Draft

Auburn right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts has his chance to play professional baseball.

The New York Yankees selected Fitts in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick of the MLB Draft on Monday. Fitts’ selection comes after completing his junior season at Auburn.

Fitts’ third season with the Tigers started with high hopes, as he was a second team preseason All-America selection by D1 Baseball and a third team by Baseball America. His spring, however, hit a significant snag on March 5 when he suffered a toe injury.

Fitts ultimately appeared in 41.1 innings and posted a 1-3 record with one save, 38 hits, 31 runs, 15 walks, 41 strikeouts and a 5.88 ERA. He earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors on May 24 after pitching a career-high eight shutout innings in the series-clinching win at Missouri, which also punched Auburn’s ticket to the SEC Tournament.

Through three seasons at Auburn, Fitts has made 40 appearances with 117 innings pitched, a 7-6 record, one save, 125 hits allowed, 37 walks, 104 strikeouts and a 5.23 ERA.

Fitts still has the option to return to Auburn for his senior year. His approximate pick value, according to MLB.com, is $266,000.