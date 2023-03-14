Experience was at a minimum for Auburn baseball coming into this season. That’s been visible on the diamond, where new faces are patrolling several positions, but the turnover was no less apparent with the Tigers’ pitching staff.

A little under half of Auburn’s innings pitched in 2022 — 2841/3 of its 579 innings, to be exact — were thrown by five players who aren’t on this year’s roster. Two of them were in Auburn’s weekend rotation and another two were the Tigers’ marquee relievers.

Through 16 games, No. 18 Auburn has had little trouble replacing last year’s efforts with new faces. Ten of the 17 Tigers who have faced a batter this year didn’t log an outing for Auburn last season, and 812/3 of the 140 innings thrown by Auburn pitchers have been thrown by those 10.

“We’ve got a collection of a good week to 10 days where you can start seeing some pitching starting to help us have success, instead of (it) holding on to need more offense,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Friday, following Auburn’s win against Southeastern Louisiana.

In this weekend’s series against Southeastern Louisiana, the Tigers logged their first series loss this year, but three newcomers — junior college transfers Tanner Bauman and Christian Herberholz and freshman Zach Crotchfelt — started the series.

Bauman and Crotchfelt combined for nine innings and only allowed a run on 10 hits, with the freshman and New Jersey native throwing five scoreless innings in Game One of Saturday’s doubleheader. Herberholz started Game Two, but gave up six hits and three runs in three innings.

The trio has now combined for six of Auburn’s 16 starts. Another five of those 16 starts have come from first-year Tigers.

Behind Bauman and Crotchfelt, it’s been TCU transfer Tommy Vail who has also starred in his two starts in his first year on the Plains. In 131/3 innings, Vail has allowed one hit in 47 batters faced. That’s good for a .024 opponent batting average, and he also has a team-high 17 strikeouts.

“Apart from it being, personally, really big for each of us getting out there,” Crothfelt said ahead of the SELA series, “we as a pitching staff, we’re getting closer and developing.”

Auburn will get one last midweek tune-up, this one against Georgia Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Plainsman Park, before heading into SEC play the following weekend. But when it heads to Fayetteville on March 17, it’s likely to have its marquee starter in Joseph Gonzalez back from a lingering injury. And it’s likely to start two first-year players, too.

“I feel like a lot of guys are starting to feel their role — when they’re coming in, what they’re going to do and how they’re going to hand it off next — and I think a lot of those guys are starting to figure it out,” Auburn reliever John Armstrong said Friday, “and it’s starting to gel really good.”