Newcomers light the way as Auburn defeats Israel All-Star Select team

It was again Auburn men’s basketball’s new arrivals getting it done for the Tigers on Sunday, as Yohan Traore, Johni Broome and Chance Westry all played significant roles against the Israeli All-Star Select Team.

The trio combined for more than half of Auburn’s points in a 107-71 exhibition win at the Hadar Yosef Sports Center in Tel Aviv.

Last week, the Tigers rolled against Israel’s U-20 team with a 117-56 win. They weren’t deterred against stiffer competition Sunday which included several professional players, including former Louisville guard Chris Smith and North Texas forward Tony Mitchell. They’ll finish their foreign tour Monday playing against Israel’s Senior National Team at noon on SEC Network.

Following a 20-point game last week, Traore logged another 20 points Sunday while shooting 75-percent from the field. Broome and Westry both added 18 points of their own, with the Morehead State transfer adding three blocks, and the freshman nabbing seven steals.

KD Johnson was also in double figures, scoring 15 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. Big man Dylan Cardwell grabbed nine rebounds while scoring five points.

The Auburn defense played a significant role in the win, as the Tigers forced 30 turnovers while generating 18 steals. Of Auburn’s 53 first-half points, 33 came off turnovers.

“The effort and energy was really good, and when it wasn't, Israel got a chance to run their stuff,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said of the defense on SEC Network. “We had a group in there — Chance Westry and Tre Donaldson, KD, Chris, Yohan and Dylan and Zep — those guys really brought the energy and put ball pressure and created some offense from defense. And I thought that that made a huge, huge difference.”

Pearl also said postgame that he believes his team’s two biggest strengths are its defense as well as its offensive rebounding. He also said Auburn lacked consistent execution on offense Sunday before pointing to the team’s more experienced players.

“Our veteran guards — Wendell Green, KD Johnson, Allen Flanigan — those are three of our better players, and those guys have got to consistently be able to play for us to be the best team we possibly can,” Pearl said.

According to Pearl, Green tweaked his leg during the contest. The coach is hopeful Green can return for Monday’s contest against the Senior National Team.