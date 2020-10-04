Newton says he’ll ‘get healthy and self-reflect’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

The Saints beat the Lions 35-29.

Minnesota, which lost to Tennessee a week ago, won at Houston 31-23. After that game, coach MIke Zimmer said one starter had a false positive COVID-19 result from a point-of-contact test before the game and had to take two more tests at the stadium before he was cleared to play. The team also had three other players whose tests were inconclusive and had to retake tests, forcing them to turn in their inactive player list about 10 minutes late.

On Monday, the league will hold a conference call with all 32 teams to reinforce the necessity of following protocols — including updates made this week after the outbreak involving the Titans — provide updates on testing and contact tracing and to share best practices.

On Monday night, the Patriots will play at Kansas City in a game airing on CBS at 7:05 p.m. EDT. The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. EDT start on ESPN.

Sunday marked the sixth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans had hoped to get back into their building Monday or Tuesday, but they must go consecutive days without a single positive result before that can happen.