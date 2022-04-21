Next in line?: McCreary, Monday look to continue streak of Auburn DBs getting drafted

Of the 262 selections in next week’s NFL Draft, Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday are the two former Tigers most likely to hear their names called.

Monday, a former All-Southeastern Conference selection, is expected to be a Day 3 pick, with McCreary considered a fringe first-rounder at one point. The All-American McCreary is a Top-100 prospect on multiple draft boards, and Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman even called McCreary “the steal” of the draft earlier this month.

The duo of former Auburn defensive backs is also on pace to continue a six-year trend, as Auburn has had a former defensive back selected in every NFL Draft dating back to 2016.

The 2022 NFL Draft opens April 28.

The Tigers have had 27 former players selected in the past six drafts, with eight being defensive backs. Jamien Sherwood was the most recent, selected in the fifth round by the New York Jets last year. Sherwood was the only former member of the Auburn secondary taken last year, but Noah Igbinoghene, Daniel Thomas, Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis, Rudy Ford, Joshua Holsey and Blake Countess make up the seven others taken since 2016.

Twenty-nine Auburn defensive backs have been selected since the draft’s inception. Ahead of its recent streak, only six Auburn defensive backs heard their name called between 2000 and 2015, with the 15 other defensive backs being selected in the first 62 years of the draft’s history.

Auburn’s defensive backs have historically been later selections. Prior to Igbinoghene, who was selected at No. 30 by Miami in 2020, Carlos Rogers was Auburn’s only other first-round defensive back selection, taken No. 9 overall by Washington in 2005. In total, eight Auburn defensive backs have been selected in the first three rounds.

With his status on draft boards, McCreary has the potential to be Auburn’s highest-selected defensive back since Igbinoghene. In their most recent mock draft, ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay charted McCreary at No. 50 overall to Kansas City. Should McCreary come off the board in the second round, or on Day 2, he’d be the fourth Auburn DB to be selected in the first three rounds since 2016.

A Mobile native, McCreary recorded 135 tackles and six interceptions in 42 career games at Auburn. As a junior, he had single-season highs in tackles for loss (7) and interceptions (3).

“You’re getting a dog,” Monday said of McCreary on Auburn’s Pro Day. “You’re getting a guy that’s going to go 100-percent every single play. If he ain’t got nothing, he’s going to give you every single thing he’s got. I promise you.”

Monday played in 50 games during four years at Auburn, and posted 172 career tackles, six sacks and five interceptions. NFL.com lists Monday as an “average backup or special-teamer” at the NFL level, and analyst Lance Zierlein said in his analysis of Monday that the safety’s ceiling will likely be dictated by how a team plans to use him.

“That’s my support right there,” McCreary said of Monday. “Any time in the backfield, we always communicate. He made me better, I made him better. That’s how it was for us.”

