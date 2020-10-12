Next man up: Auburn linebackers hold their own in first test without Britt

Franks had a long way to go, and McClain made sure he never even came close thanks to a sure-handed tackle eight yards short of the first-down marker. McClain’s tackle forced an Arkansas punt and set the stage for the final pieces of the Tigers’ two-point victory.

“On the quarterback draw, when I saw the quarterback had dropped back, then I saw something funky. I seen him run, and I sprinted hard to the right,” McClain said. “An o-lineman tried to block me. I don't like getting blocked, so I got off him quick. I tried to knock him out, but I couldn't get the lick I wanted to. But I hit him and he went down.”

McClain explained how hard it was to play without Britt, saying the senior would often tell the other linebackers how to react, where to be and how to make sure they had good footwork through their play. McClain said the defense played in honor of Britt, adding that the Tigers went hard throughout the game and handled their assignments play after play.

Saturday was Auburn’s first test without one of its best defenders, and although there were ups and downs it was one the linebackers ultimately passed. Having said that, those Tigers are not content with where they stand, as McClain explained just after securing another win.