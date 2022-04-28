NFL Draft Primer: Where will former Tigers land in the 2022 NFL Draft?

A handful of former Auburn Tigers will have the chance to hear their names called at this weekend’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas, ushering them into professional football along with the 289 other former Tigers who have been selected since the draft’s inception in 1936.

Here’s a rundown of those who could see themselves picked.

Cornerback Roger McCreary

While Auburn has multiple names who could find themselves on NFL rosters for the first time next season, none are more likely than McCreary.

Once considered a potential first-round selection, McCreary’s stock has cooled off to a degree. The defensive back was once slated to go No. 21 overall come Thursday by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper. However, in Kiper’s most recent mock draft, the Auburn Tiger was projected at No. 50 overall.

Still, McCreary is considered a next-level talent, and former All-Pro defensive back Richard Sherman has said the former Tiger could be the steal of the draft.

McCreary is marginally undersized (5-foot-11 with with 28 ⅞-inch arms), which could be a knock on his potential, but he was one of Auburn’s more productive defensive backs in his time on the Plains.

In four seasons, McCreary totaled 135 tackles in 42 games, and he led the Tigers in interceptions the past two seasons. He also had multiple seasons with double-digit pass breakups, recording 12 in 2019 and 16 in 2021. His 2021 mark was tied for second-most in the FBS.

Multiple teams — including the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — have some need for a cornerback heading into this year’s draft. McCreary’s name has already been linked to Tampa, as well as the Denver Broncos, both of which hosted him on a top-30 pre-draft visit at their team facilities in April.

Safety Smoke Monday

Considered a day-three selection, Monday carved a role at Auburn that was less so about standing out in pass protection and more involved at the line of scrimmage. He was twice top-five in single-season total tackles at Auburn, and has 6 career sacks and 17 tackles for loss despite being a defensive back.

Monday’s five career interceptions were largely high value, as he had three career pick-sixes.

Some franchises in need of a safety include New Orleans, Miami and New York (AFC). McCreary also isn’t the only former Auburn defensive back who has been tied to Denver, as the Broncos hosted Monday for a virtual pre-draft visit in April.

Linebacker Zakoby McClain

A former four-star recruit, McClain’s combine numbers could work against him. Measuring in at 5-11 and 228 pounds, his 4.69 40 time didn’t flash the top-end speed that many would expect with a linebacker of such stature, and it was only slightly improved at Auburn’s pro day, clocking in at 4.67.

However, being one of Auburn’s three combine invitees, it’s likely McClain finds himself taken off a team’s draft board on day three. He was productive in four seasons on the Plains, and showed an ability to be a presence in both the backfield (2 sacks and 8 tackles for loss) and pass coverage (six passes defended) in 2021.

Honorable mentions

In particular, other former Auburn standouts who may hear their names called, or would likely get a training camp invite, include linebacker Chandler Wooten, offensive lineman Broadarius Hamm, wide receiver Demetris Robertson and edge rusher TD Moultry.

A tackle shy of leading Auburn last season, Wooten didn’t receive a combine invite but had a formidable pro day, running a 4.82 40 and hitting 15 reps on bench press. Robertson, who had the third-most receptions of any Tiger in 2021, ran a 4.47 40 on his pro day, and Hamm hit the most reps of any Tiger on bench press at this year’s pro day, with 23.

