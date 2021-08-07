Nick Marshall opens CFL season with a bang

Nick Marshall waited a long time to get back on the field in the CFL.

He wasted little time making an impact.

The former Auburn football star ran back an interception for a touchdown in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 33-29 win over the BC Lions on Friday night in Canada.

Marshall plays defensive back for the Roughriders. He picked off a pass near the Lions’ 25-yard line, then raced into the end zone for a score to help put Saskatchewan up 28-0. The play proved pivotal as the Roughriders needed almost every bit of that early lead to hang on opposite the Lions’ comeback bid.

It was Marshall’s fourth career pick-six in the CFL. Auburn fans know what Marshall can do with the ball in his hands. He starred as Auburn’s quarterback in 2013 and 2014, helping lead Auburn to an SEC Championship win and an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game — carving a legacy as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the conference has ever seen.

Marshall is entering his third season with the Roughriders. He started with the team in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making Friday’s game a long-awaited one for the fans in Saskatchewan.

Marshall helped make it a Roughriders win.

