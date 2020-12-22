 Skip to main content
Nick Marshall signs extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders
AU Football

Nick Marshall CFL

Former Auburn star Nick Marshall in action with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a game against the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

 Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

Former Auburn football star Nick Marshall has signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

Marshall plays cornerback for the Roughriders. Saskatchewan announced the move Tuesday.

He shined for Saskatchewan in the defensive backfield in 2019, hauling in five interceptions for the third-best total in the league that season. The CFL cancelled its 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

Marshall first played with Saskatchewan in the 2018 season, in which he pulled down three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. Marshall also scored seven offensive touchdowns as a short yardage option, a common component of the three-down Canadian game.

Marshall played quarterback at Auburn and led the Tigers to the BCS national championship game in 2013.

