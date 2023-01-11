Niffer's Place holding contest to add menu item named for Cadillac Williams

As if Carnell "Cadillac" Williams' Auburn legacy wasn't big enough, the famed running back and former interim head football coach is set to receive another accolade this year — his own menu item at Niffer's Place.

Niffer's tweeted Wednesday that it is holding a contest for the remainder of January to decide what its next menu item will be. Its name is already decided — aptly titled "The Cadillac" — but contest entrants are getting a chance to create it.

For all he did then & all he does NOW... Carnell "Cadillac" Williams deserves his own menu item. And we need YOU to help us dream it up. Enter at https://t.co/zEELYMDZaA. Winner gets a free "Cadillac" every month for a year PLUS a $100 Niffer's gift card. #GOCRAZY pic.twitter.com/KPSSs7lYj3 — Niffer's Place (@NiffersPlace) January 11, 2023

Entrants can take part in the contest by filling out a form on the Niffer's website, submitting their recipe. Only one entry is allowed per participant, and those entries can be submitted up until midnight of Jan. 31.

The winner(s) will be announced Feb. 1, according to the contest rules, and the victor will receive a $100 Niffer's gift card, as well as a free "Cadillac" every month for the following year.

"Everybody joked that it was time to have a Hugh Freeze burger, but you know, we're not ready for him yet," Mary Myers, Niffer's operations manger, told the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday. "Cadillac's been with us. So he gets to have the first one on the menu."

This isn't the first time Niffer's has had a menu item named in honor of an Auburn sports legend. Myers said the tradition began in 2010, with a burger named in honor of former Tiger quarterback Cam Newton. Since then, the restaurant has had a bevy of burgers and sandwiches named for Auburn sports personalities, including Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan, former football coach Gus Malzahn, late play-by-play announcer Rod Bramblett and current men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

The restaurant had been brainstorming the idea for a menu item in honor of Williams since the end of Auburn's season, Myers said, and it'll be the first time the item has been decided in a contest format. Niffer's is also open to the menu item being something other than a burger or sandwich.

"With 'The Cadillac,' we kind of just said, 'Go crazy with it,'" Myers said.

Williams' menu item will arrive in the wake of the Auburn football program's current associate head coach and running backs coach marching the team through the aftermath of former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin's firing Oct. 31. In four games, Williams led the Tigers to a 2-2 record, with wins against Western Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Of course, well before Williams' coaching career was a prolific career as a player. The former Tiger was a key contributor from 2001-04, leading his team in rushing yards, with 1,164 yards, during a perfect 13-0 season in 2004. He's also the Tigers' career record-holder in rushing touchdowns, with 45.

Niffer's Place, which has been open since 1991, currently has locations in Auburn, Opelika and at Lake Martin in Dadeville. Niffer's was founded by an Auburn alumna, Keely Beasecker, who swam for the Tigers while attending the university.