Night game announced for Auburn-LSU in Jordan-Hare

Auburn will be back under the lights on Oct. 1, when the Tigers host rival LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and be televised on ESPN.

Auburn’s next game, against Missouri, is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff Sept. 24. That game will also be televised on ESPN, being led into by the network’s popular College Gameday show.

The LSU game caps a five-game home stand for Auburn to start the season. After the LSU game, Auburn plays at top-ranked Georgia in its first road game of the season on Oct. 8. Kickoff times for that game and the rest of the games on Auburn’s schedule have yet to be decided.

Auburn is 2-1 and looking to rebound after a blowout loss to Penn State.