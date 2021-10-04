 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nix, Hunter earn SEC honors after big win at LSU
0 Comments
AU Football

Nix, Hunter earn SEC honors after big win at LSU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
13.jpg

Bo Nix slaps hands with John Samuel Shenker after Auburn's last touchdown during the Auburn football game at LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

 Justin Lee/

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and freshman running back Jarquez Hunter both earned weekly football honors from the SEC on Monday after the Tigers’ thrilling road win at LSU.

Nix was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Hunter was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

Nix rolled up 329 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in Auburn’s first win at LSU since before he was born.

His ridiculous fourth-down touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm brought Auburn back to life in Death Valley. He was a gunslinger and a gambler again just one week after being benched in the game against Georgia State, and he finished with 255 passing yards and that throwing score while rushing for a game-high 74 yards with another touchdown coming on the ground.

He engineered drives of 75 yards and 92 yards for Auburn in the fourth quarter in Auburn’s comeback win.

The second drive was highlighted by Hunter, who broke free for a 44-yard run to get Auburn down to the 34, then later rushed from the 9-yard line down to the 1 before punching in the go-ahead score at the goal line with 3:11 left in the game.

Hunter finished with 65 yards on six carries, with most of it coming on that critical, game-winning drive.

Hunter split Freshman of the Week honors with Tennessee’s Len’Neth Whitehead, who rushed for 76 yards on nine carries in the Volunteers’ win over Missouri.

Nix split Offensive Player of the Week honors with Alabama running back Brian Robinson and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Robinson ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s romp over Ole Miss while Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in Mississippi State’s upset win over Texas A&M.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert