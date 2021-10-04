Nix, Hunter earn SEC honors after big win at LSU

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and freshman running back Jarquez Hunter both earned weekly football honors from the SEC on Monday after the Tigers’ thrilling road win at LSU.

Nix was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Hunter was named Co-Freshman of the Week.

Nix rolled up 329 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in Auburn’s first win at LSU since before he was born.

His ridiculous fourth-down touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm brought Auburn back to life in Death Valley. He was a gunslinger and a gambler again just one week after being benched in the game against Georgia State, and he finished with 255 passing yards and that throwing score while rushing for a game-high 74 yards with another touchdown coming on the ground.

He engineered drives of 75 yards and 92 yards for Auburn in the fourth quarter in Auburn’s comeback win.

The second drive was highlighted by Hunter, who broke free for a 44-yard run to get Auburn down to the 34, then later rushed from the 9-yard line down to the 1 before punching in the go-ahead score at the goal line with 3:11 left in the game.

Hunter finished with 65 yards on six carries, with most of it coming on that critical, game-winning drive.