No. 1 Auburn returns home looking to bounce back against Texas A&M

After seeing its 19-game win streak snapped Tuesday on the road against Arkansas, Auburn knows what it has to do to get back to its winning ways.

“I think the response was get to the next play, let’s get to the next game,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said simply Thursday. “Nobody was pointing fingers. We’ll see how we respond from the loss, but the bottom line is we have to execute better, we have to continue to get better looks.”

After back-to-back road games, the friendly confines of Auburn Arena could help.

ESPN’s basketball version of College GameDay is coming to broadcast from Auburn for the second time ever, live in Auburn Arena starting at 10 a.m. Following GameDay, No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7 SEC) at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M got off to a hot start this season and was 15-2 and 4-0 in SEC play at one point. A lot has changed since then as the Aggies are now on a seven-game losing streak and will head into Saturday’s game coming off a 76-68 loss at home to LSU on Tuesday.