No. 1 Auburn returns home looking to bounce back against Texas A&M

After seeing its 19-game win streak snapped Tuesday on the road against Arkansas, Auburn knows what it has to do to get back to its winning ways.
“I think the response was get to the next play, let’s get to the next game,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said simply Thursday. “Nobody was pointing fingers. We’ll see how we respond from the loss, but the bottom line is we have to execute better, we have to continue to get better looks.”
After back-to-back road games, the friendly confines of Auburn Arena could help.
ESPN’s basketball version of College GameDay is coming to broadcast from Auburn for the second time ever, live in Auburn Arena starting at 10 a.m. Following GameDay, No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7 SEC) at 11 a.m.
Texas A&M got off to a hot start this season and was 15-2 and 4-0 in SEC play at one point. A lot has changed since then as the Aggies are now on a seven-game losing streak and will head into Saturday’s game coming off a 76-68 loss at home to LSU on Tuesday.
Despite the losing streak, Pearl pointed out that the Aggies’ recent losses have all come from all conference opponents and he said it is more reflective of just how tough the competition in the SEC is.
“Three of those losses were on the road to Arkansas, LSU at Tennessee and one last possession loss to Kentucky,” Pearl said of the Aggies. “They just lost Tuesday night to LSU at home. It’s the league we play in. It’s really not about having lost those games, it’s like, ‘Look who they lost them too.’”
Auburn comes into the game after a tough pair of road games, which included a close win against rival Georgia and Tuesday’s overtime loss to Arkansas.
During that two-game stretch, the Tigers have been without starting point guard Zep Jasper, who has been out with a non-COVID related illness since the Georgia game. Pearl said on Thursday that Jasper potentially could play against the Aggies this Saturday.
And despite Texas A&M’s recent woes, the Aggies have had Auburn’s number in their recent matchups as they have won five of the last six against the Tigers. In fact, under coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies are 3-0 against Auburn and Pearl all-time.
Pearl credits Texas A&M’s unique style of play that differs from the rest of the conference in making preparation for the Aggies a challenge.
“They mix up pressure, changing defenses, they turn you over a lot,” Pearl said. “They turn you over by trapping and they do a good job off those traps. They double team the post, they do a few things that not everyone does in the league which makes it a challenging preparation.”