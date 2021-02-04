No. 1 South Carolina blows past Auburn

Honesty Scott-Grayston finished with a team-high 15 points for Auburn, while Unique Thompson scored 10 points — with most of that coming in the second half. Scott-Grayson scored 12 of her points in the second half and Thompson scored eight of hers in the final two frames.

Despite being outplayed early, and though South Carolina was cruising down the stretch, Auburn outscored the Gamecocks in both the third and fourth quarters.

“I didn’t think we were playing very hard in the first half,” Williams-Flournoy said. “I thought we kind of put our heads down, a little ‘woe is me,’ we were getting our butt kicked. But I thought they came back in the second half and played harder.

“And that’s all we want. We just want effort and just want you to play hard.”

Auburn will next play Missouri on Feb. 7 at home.

South Carolina is ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.

In her mind, Williams-Flournoy said she thinks South Carolina is the nation’s top team.

“Dawn (Staley) is my best friend. You know I’m going to say they’re the best team in the country,” Williams-Flournoy laughed.