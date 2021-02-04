No. 1 South Carolina blows past Auburn

South Carolina looked the part.
Auburn looked longer for answers down the stretch run of the season.
The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team blew out Auburn 77-58 on Thursday night, fitting the billing as the nation’s top team and leading by as many as 32 on the way to its 15th win this season.
The 2017 national champions are now 10-0 in the SEC and 15-1 on the year. For the Gamecocks, Thursday’s game was a tune-up before a showdown at fellow powerhouse and top-five team UConn on Monday.
For Auburn, it was another loss, and another trip back to the drawing board for a Tigers team still seeking its first win in SEC play.
Auburn (5-12, 0-9) has played some top teams close as of late, battling close with top-15 Kentucky and top-10 Texas A&M plus a ranked Arkansas team that had just upset UConn the game before. But on Thursday, South Carolina showed why it’s in a class above, leading 26-6 at the end of the first quarter and never looking back.
“They’re very good and they get you at so many positions,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “They’re tough to guard.
“And starting out in the first quarter like we did, that doesn’t really doesn’t help you.”
Honesty Scott-Grayston finished with a team-high 15 points for Auburn, while Unique Thompson scored 10 points — with most of that coming in the second half. Scott-Grayson scored 12 of her points in the second half and Thompson scored eight of hers in the final two frames.
Despite being outplayed early, and though South Carolina was cruising down the stretch, Auburn outscored the Gamecocks in both the third and fourth quarters.
“I didn’t think we were playing very hard in the first half,” Williams-Flournoy said. “I thought we kind of put our heads down, a little ‘woe is me,’ we were getting our butt kicked. But I thought they came back in the second half and played harder.
“And that’s all we want. We just want effort and just want you to play hard.”
Auburn will next play Missouri on Feb. 7 at home.
South Carolina is ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.
In her mind, Williams-Flournoy said she thinks South Carolina is the nation’s top team.
“Dawn (Staley) is my best friend. You know I’m going to say they’re the best team in the country,” Williams-Flournoy laughed.
“They’re very good,” she went on. “And they can come at you in so many different ways. Their five that they start, all five of them can score in double figures, and all five can hurt you anytime.”
Thompson’s record chase
Thompson brought down eight rebounds in the game to go with her 10 points, and bring her career rebounds mark to 1,078.
She now trails Auburn’s all-time career rebounds leader Becky Jackson by 40 boards. Jackson’s record is set at 1,118 career rebounds.
Thompson has six regular-season games left ahead of her, plus at least one game in the SEC Tournament. She needs to average just 5.7 rebounds per game over the next seven to break the record.