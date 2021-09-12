No. 10 Auburn comes up short against No. 1 Florida State

It was in the second half when Haddock fired her rocket into the back of the net from about 25 yards out that the fans in the stands started to believe again.

The game ended instead with Hoppa, in her 23rd season as head coach at Auburn, saluting those fans to thank them for coming and packing the house — and getting her team ready for SEC play starting Friday.

“We had chances to beat the No. 1 team in the country,” Hoppa said. “I thought we got better from first half to second half. The fun this is, we had them on their heels. We had them a little bit rattled, and we had them under pressure, and we created some chances.

“Now it’s our job to learn from this and take this into SEC play,” she also added. “There’s no better preparation for SEC next week than this game today. Then we’ve got to earn a second shot at them in playoffs.”

Auburn fell to 6-1-0 on the season. Florida State moved to 7-0-0. Both teams entered Sunday’s showdown ranked in the top 10 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings.

A top-10 showdown is never without some surprises. Olsson’s stunner in the opening moments proved to make the difference for the Seminoles on the scoreboard.