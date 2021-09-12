No. 10 Auburn hosts No. 1 Florida State in top-10 showdown

Karen Hoppa isn’t sure if this is the biggest non-conference game ever for Auburn soccer.
It certainly is for her players, though.
Auburn hosts top-ranked Florida State at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex for a top-10 showdown — which ranks high as one of the greatest opportunities ever for the program, and surely at the top for the 18-22 year olds making up the team.
Auburn is undefeated at 6-0-0 and ranked No. 10 in the country in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, riding the nation’s longest winning streak at 11 games. Florida State is No. 1, also undefeated and untied at 6-0-0.
It should be special, Hoppa could say Friday, as her team prepared for the challenge.
“We’ve got a great history. I’m not sure I’d go as far as the biggest,” Hoppa said. “It’s certainly one of them, though, to be fair. Anytime you have a top-10 team coming in town, it’s a big one, especially when it’s non-conference.
“So it’s a big one — and it is the biggest one this team’s ever played, for sure.”
Auburn enters after a 5-0 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday. The Tigers have scored in bunches this season, clicking on offense and picking up where they left off in the spring. Auburn won its last five games of the spring, just missing the COVID-tightened NCAA Tournament field of 48.
Then Auburn beat then-No. 12 BYU 2-1 at home on Aug. 21 to charge into the national rankings. It’s been a wild ride for the Tigers, continuing with the showdown with the Seminoles — and the good news for Auburn, Hoppa said, is that the Tigers have nothing to lose.
“We’re feeling good. The team’s excited about it,” Hoppa said. “The good thing for us is we’re clear underdogs, so there’s no pressure.
“Our RPI is going up after we play this game no matter what happens, so that’s a good position to be in,” she laughed.
She jokes, but playing with nothing to lose is going to be part of her message for the team Sunday in the locker room. By going a perfect 6-0-0 in non-conference play, Hoppa said Auburn’s already accomplished everything it needed to and more before league play opens next on Sept. 17 against Georgia.
This top-10 matchup is just icing on the cake.
“We’re in a great position,” Hoppa said. “This is a great opportunity for us, right? It’s a measuring stick. Let’s see how we really can fair against the top team in the country, and it’s a great final preparation for SECs.”
It’s Auburn’s first game against a No. 1 team since playing top-seeded Stanford in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Stanford went on to win the national championship.
It’s the first time Auburn’s played the No. 1 team at home since 2001. Hoppa — in her 23rd year as had coach at Auburn — recalled that game and compared it to this one. It was Auburn’s first game under the lights at Auburn’s soccer stadium. It also happened to be just after 9/11. She recalled the lights going up on Sept. 10, 2001, speaking Friday 20 years removed from the day.
“We were supposed to open up the weekend before under the lights. We literally got our lights installed and finished Sept. 10, ’01, and I remember being out here … and we had the lights on and we were running around, real excited about it, and then the next day, the whole world changed.”
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
Admission to games is free at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
“I still think our team has not played our best soccer,” Hoppa said. “I’ve said that a few times. This is an opportunity for us to get better, and to get better against the best team in the country. I want to see us defend as a unit, high pressure, get pressure on the ball — and good, quality defensive play. That’s No. 1. We’re going to have to do that, and to get ready from that standpoint, defensively for SECs.
“And then, you know, I want us to be confident offensively. We talked about different ways that we can attack and create chances, and I want to see the girls fighting for those.”