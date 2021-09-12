No. 10 Auburn hosts No. 1 Florida State in top-10 showdown

It’s the first time Auburn’s played the No. 1 team at home since 2001. Hoppa — in her 23rd year as had coach at Auburn — recalled that game and compared it to this one. It was Auburn’s first game under the lights at Auburn’s soccer stadium. It also happened to be just after 9/11. She recalled the lights going up on Sept. 10, 2001, speaking Friday 20 years removed from the day.

“We were supposed to open up the weekend before under the lights. We literally got our lights installed and finished Sept. 10, ’01, and I remember being out here … and we had the lights on and we were running around, real excited about it, and then the next day, the whole world changed.”

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Admission to games is free at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

“I still think our team has not played our best soccer,” Hoppa said. “I’ve said that a few times. This is an opportunity for us to get better, and to get better against the best team in the country. I want to see us defend as a unit, high pressure, get pressure on the ball — and good, quality defensive play. That’s No. 1. We’re going to have to do that, and to get ready from that standpoint, defensively for SECs.

“And then, you know, I want us to be confident offensively. We talked about different ways that we can attack and create chances, and I want to see the girls fighting for those.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.