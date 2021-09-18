No. 10 Penn State’s late goal-line stand dooms No. 22 Auburn in 28-20 loss

"I just saw, you know, kind of the first of the play and the ball went up and [Kobe] was out of phase with where the throw was," Harsin said. "There's five possibilities on that play right there to give ourselves the best chance to get somebody in the end zone. I've got to go back -- before I make any comment on, you know, was that the right decision? I've got to go back and watch and see where the progression starts."

Auburn got the ball back for one final possession with 38 seconds to go and got as far as the Penn State 26-yard line, but Nix’s final pass fell incomplete well short of the end zone to seal the loss.

Nix ended the night 21-of-37 passing for 185 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The late dramatics were set up by some crucial possessions by both sides early in the fourth quarter.

Auburn settled for Anders Carlson’s 43-yard field goal to cut Penn State’s lead to 21-20 just five seconds into the fourth, but the score didn’t stay there long. Clifford led the Nittany Lions on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that saw the senior attack the middle of the field with an 18-yard pass to John Lovett and a 40-yard connection with Brenton Strange.